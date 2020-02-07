advertisement

The USC basketball had a great chance on Thursday evening: The chance to get first place in the Pac-12. Think of it as a missed opportunity.

USC basketball was a shaky game at the start of Thursday’s game against Arizona, which featured some of my favorite NBA draft perspectives for 2020.

USC basketball had a new starting line-up when regular starters Jonah Mathews and Nik Rakocevic left the bank due to an earlier “team rule violation”. USC head coach Andy Enfield claimed that this had little impact on the team. It should be noted that he checked in both players very early in the game with a 12: 9 deficit of 12: 9.

The Trojans fell back early, and although it went back and forth in spurts, the Wildcats did not seem to be very concerned in the first half, leading by 10 points. Despite the fall of USC into an early newcomer, Onyeka Okungwu was great, keeping the Trojans on both sides of the ball. He received help from the entire team, shooting 50% from the field and 35.3% from the 3-point range, but much of it was reinforced by a late course.

Watch a fun NCAA Hoops game with me tonight! @ APlayersProgram– @ USC_Hoops.

Guys from my 2020 #NBADraft Big Board playing tonight (all top 13 except Nnaji, which is top 40 for me):

USC:

Onyeka Okoungwu (PF / C)

ARIZONA:

Nico Mannion (PG)

Josh Green (SG / SF / PF)

Zeke Nnaji (PF / C)

– Michael Walton II (@ZenMasterMike) February 6, 2020

Although he seemed lifeless for most of the game, Enfield was certainly encouraged by the way his team fought the route back. USC won the second half 47:42, but the free-throw differences due to an undisciplined defense were just too big. USC basketball got a lot out of its closing group in a game in which they were up to 20 points behind.

This is the first time in the 2019-20 season that the USC has lost in a row. Despite the tough defeat, they can be proud of it and look forward to getting back on track on February 8th against Arizona State.

Here are three deductions from USC’s five-point loss to Arizona.

