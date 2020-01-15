advertisement

In a season full of surprises, Duke Basketball fell victim to the second season in a loss on Tuesday night in Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers were popular after winning for the first time in North Carolina school history, and they played like a team with extreme confidence. Duke, who played without Wendell Moore and Joey Baker due to injury, prevailed after a convincing win over Wake Forest with 31 points. While Clemson was obviously a struggling team early on – as you can see in the ACC Power Rankings last week – that lost six out of seven games in one stretch, it has now won three consecutive ACC matchups.

Clemson is no child’s play and since Duke lacked a few players, the starters had to take him to both ends of the floor. The Blue Devils made a solid effort without slipping by and making terrible free throws.

advertisement

Tre Jones was aggressive but was unable to find his reach from deep and shot 28.5% from the 3-point range despite chipping 17 points. Jones was tied up with Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. for team leadership in sales of three. Duke is one of the worst teams in ACC in terms of sales, and their sloppy game could be their fall in what appears to be a parity ACC.

Tuesday’s loss to Clemson (79-72) puts Duke Basketball in a duel with Louisville before the matchup at Cameron Indoor on January 18. Duke had the opportunity to part with the emerging state of Florida in the ACC standings, but now they have to wait until Saturday for this opportunity. As we wait for Duke Basketball to play a big ACC match against Louisville, let’s take a look back at Tuesday’s shocking loss.

advertisement