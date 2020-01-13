advertisement

Oklahoma Basketball wanted to win Iowa State 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2013, but failed to reach double digits.

Iowa State was determined to win and played basketball in their dominant win against Oklahoma. They had a three-game losing streak and had come into play fresh from a 26-point loss to Kansas. The recent fights led coach Steve Prohm to improve his line-up and give his bank more playtime.

Spoiler: It worked.

The cyclones had 28 bankpoints and forced Oklahoma, which has the lowest turnover in 8th place in the nation, to turn the ball 15 times, allowed only three offensive rebounds, won the rebound fight with 35-25 and hit 12 three-pointers Game in which by far the best game of the season.

advertisement

Oklahoma had a slow start to the game again, and this time they couldn’t return when Iowa State ended the half 12-0, including an almost half-hard buzzer from Tyrese Haliburton in what appeared to be the nail in the coffin at half-time of the eternal.

The Sooners had a better second half and even a better result than Cyclones 43-39 in the second half. They turned a 26-point deficit into a 13-point deficit and took the lead in a 15-2 run with about 12 minutes of play. Slow start came up to them because they were unable to figure it out on single digits withdraw.

My thoughts

Oklahoma has not won in the state of Iowa since 2011, so this is not a shock, but due to the recent fights, I really thought Oklahoma could lose the trip by winning against Texas and the state of Iowa.

It wasn’t Oklahoma’s night, they didn’t score a single offensive rebound in the first half, and besides the only three offensive rebounds in the game, there were other blatant statistics that led to the loss when Iowa State OU defeated Fastbreak 15-0. Points and 32-9 points less sales.

The result was not the problem as the Sooners scored almost 70 points at 68.

Brady Manek was eliminated when he failed to score at least 10 points in two games. He scored 17 points and four rebounds. Kristian Doolittle had 14 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Austin Reaves had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, Jamal Bieniemy 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, and DeVion Harmon, who slowly got his groove back with eleven points.

What needs to be fixed in the future?

Look, these games will take place in the Big-12 and I don’t want to overreact after a defeat, but there is one thing I would like to see differently from this Sooners team.

This team’s track record has proven it won’t turn the ball around as often or never again, but one thing I would like to improve from this Sooners squad is ricocheting. Oklahoma ranks 109th in the national team in the rebounding department. With better work on the boards, this team would definitely have been better able to win their game on Saturday.

Oklahoma is very versatile in both offensive and defensive terms. The team can have five players on the ground at any time, ward off threats from the three-point line, and switch screens. They’re a top 10 national team when it comes to turning the ball around, and they could do twice as hard if they not only score but also win the sales fight, but are also versatile in defense and a good, bouncing team can be. With the length and athleticism of the team, I think this team could be better than the 109th nationally.

What could coach Kruger possibly do to improve in this department? Every time Kur Kuath is on the field, it appears as if he is playing by dipping the ball, blocking or changing shots, and re-bundling the ball. In just 10.4 minutes per game, Kuath scores an average of 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 0.667 percent off the field. His 40-minute stats with 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game shows that he would be successful if he were given a bigger chance (obviously not a 40-minute chance).

Kuath can move well and is sporty enough to switch on guards for a few seconds and assert himself. And even though he hasn’t shown his shot, Kuath has an even shot stroke and can spread the ground if left open. I think Oklahoma can improve a lot, especially in the rebound department when Kuath has a few minutes left.

Coach Kruger is obviously a hall of fame coach with the ability to make a rotation change as easy as this. Maybe he wants to play more Guard Heavy rotations to get up and down faster, although I think Kuath is sporty enough to be a solid rim runner for this team in transition.

Of the last four national champions, three of the four had a season high of 130 or worse in rebounds per game. Virginia (179), Villanova (130), North Carolina (1), Villanova (234).

Should the Sooners play more minutes against Kuath to improve the team’s rebound and shot blocking ability? Or does past statistics show that rebounding basketball is no longer as important in today’s game as a game that is more geared towards the scope of the game?

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

What do you think? What other things could this team optimize if we looked more closely at the conference game? Interact with me on Twitter at @trenton_corn about your opinion or anything related to college hoops.

Make sure the Sooners are recovering literally and figuratively, as they did in Kansas on Tuesday, January 14th.

advertisement