At one point, Duke Basketball had a 2.3% chance of winning on Saturday night after falling 13 by less than four minutes of play.

Duke Basketball played a terrible game on Saturday night, but they still did what good teams always find to win.

The three keys to winning this game for Duke on Saturday night were Cole Anthony and Vernon Carey Jr. and in order not to reach the level of North Carolina, they failed to do two and a half of these things, and yet they won this game.

Cole Anthony had 24 points, Vernon Carey jr. had downplayed 18 points (17 in the first half) and Duke 100% to the level of the UNC.

Because they couldn’t do these things, they had to give up 13 points with less than four points and had to go into extra time, where they were 16 points ahead of five points and still won this game. How they did this game is a mystery and can only be described as a word. Wonder.

But this is exactly how these games work: In the 100 games between rivals before Saturday evening, both Duke and UNC won 50 games and scored exactly 7,746 points. If that says anything, it shows you that Saturday night was a perfect example of how these games work. The best teams don’t always win no matter how good they are.

However, the best team won on Saturday night, and the fact that they expected as many deficits in the way they did should prove that this statement is true.

But at the end of the day, in a game they played so horribly and a game they probably shouldn’t have won, what are the three biggest takeaways for Duke?

