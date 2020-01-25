advertisement

Butler Basketball returned to winning ways with a highly competitive home win over Marquette. What did we learn from the performance?

Butler Basketball faced Marquette after three losses and should play without two of his main spinning figures. After Christian David lost to the season earlier this week due to an ACL injury, it was announced a few hours before kick-off that keeper Aaron Thompson would miss the game due to a wrist injury. Despite this difficult situation, the Dawgs followed the call in front of their home crowd to take an exciting win in extra time.

In front of a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler was playing with energy, fearlessness, physicality and a lot of onions. Kamar Baldwin, in particular, was the star of the game when he took over the course to drive the Dawgs to the top after most of the game. The senior superstar was just amazing and there is no other way to describe it.

He led the game with 31 overall points, while senior colleagues Sean McDermott (16P / 9R) and Henry Baddley (10P) joined him in double digits. The team’s top class leadership was fully seen in this game, and this was also evident on the sidelines, when Thompson / David, despite their injuries, were still very committed to helping the team off the bench.

Final / OT

Marquette golden eagle

85

Butler bulldogs

89

Markus Howard led Marquette at night. The Sternwache managed to score 26 points, but only shot 8-on-27 from the field to get to this point. Sacar Anim was spectacular when he missed 22 points (8-against-17-FG) and Koby McEwen / Brendan Bailey also met some big trifectas. The Golden Eagles scored a total of 16 3-point goals in this game, but were unable to claim the win.

After the last buzzer sounds, let’s dive a little deeper into this performance from a butler perspective. What have we learned about this game that could lead the Dawgs into the future?

