Are you tired of having your dentist tell you how to brush and floss better every time you clean? If you want to lock him or her up for good, this is your chance. Amazon has a great one-day deal that lowers the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum electric rechargeable toothbrush from $ 150 to just $ 83.15. Trust us, it is worth every penny and something to get your dentist off your back.

Here is more from the Amazon page:

Removes up to 100 percent more stains and up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Customizable brushing experience with 2 modes (clean and white) and 3 intensities

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excessive brushing pressure

Effective advanced sonic technology with dynamic fluid action to clean between teeth and along the gums

