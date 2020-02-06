advertisement

Take-Two’s share price fell 8% after Thursday’s third quarter results were released on Thursday afternoon, and the gaming giant missed net bookings and earnings estimates. However, CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a short interview with TheWrap when asked about the company’s performance: “We knocked out the third quarter and we knocked out the year.”

For the third quarter of Take-Two, which is the holiday season, the company posted net bookings of $ 888.2 million – approximately $ 32 million below analysts’ estimates – and earnings per share of $ 1.43, which was 7-10 cents below most forecasts. Revenue of $ 930 million exceeded estimates of $ 918 million and was $ 70 million higher than the second quarter.

The results initially saw Take-Two’s share price drop from nearly $ 128 per share to $ 116.50 after close of trading.

However, the third quarter results were not a problem for Zelnick, who referred to several milestones in gaming as a sign of a strong quarter.

“The results have been phenomenal throughout. “Grand Theft Auto 5” has now sold more than 120 million units, “said Zelnick.” And perhaps more importantly, “Grand Theft Auto” online has increased recurring consumer spending by 54%. “

The Q3 report was released after Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar, developer of “GTA”, announced earlier this week that he would leave the company in March. Take-Two said Rockstar President Sam Houser, who founded the company with his brother in the late 1990s, will remain in the same role.

Other highlights, said Zelnick, were “Red Dead Redemption 2” with sales of nearly 30 million units since launch in 2018 and “NBA 2K20” with sales of 8 million units – slightly more than at the same time last year. Borderlands 3, made by Gearbox Software, is expected to be the best-selling game in the history of the shooter series, with around 8 million units sold.

The only big “dark spot” that Zelnick had conceded was “WWE 2K20”, which underperformed both in terms of quality and sales. This title just has to be better and we are working on it. “

While investors may be looking for Take-Two after the release of the Q3 report, Zelnick pointed to the nearly $ 2 billion in cash and without debt as an indicator of the company’s overall health. Take-Two’s stock has had a good run since February last year, rising about 30% on Thursday afternoon.

