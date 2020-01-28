advertisement

Tayside insurance giant Aviva has apologized to thousands of clients for mistakenly calling them Michael.

The Perth-based company blamed a “technical error” for tapes of emails addressed to Michael’s customers, rather than their own names.

The bosses were quick to reassure them that the wrong name in the greeting was the only mistake, and none of their clients’ personal information was compromised.

A spokesperson insisted that there were no broader privacy concerns. “We have sent emails to existing customers who, following a temporary technical error in our mailing model, have mistakenly designated the customers as Michael,” he said.

“We apologized to these customers and reassured them that the only error in the email was the use of an incorrect name as their greeting message.

“There was no problem with the personal data, the rest of the email and its contents were correct.”

It is not the first time that Aviva has faced the fallout from a messaging error.

In 2012, an administrative error meant that more than 1,300 employees received a message in their inbox telling them that they had been laid off.

The email was intended for one employee, but was instead sent to employees across the enterprise.

The name Michael has recently seen a decline in popularity.

From the 1930s to the 1980s, it was one of the 10 most popular boy names in the UK.

However, he has since lagged behind Oliver, George and Harry’s ties.

An Aviva client, whose real name is Andrew, reported the latest blunder to the BBC. “The irony is that I hadn’t noticed the original” Michael “email, it was this follow-up that caught my eye,” he said.

“Getting the first name wrong is one thing, but what if my data – my address or my policy information – is sent to someone else instead?”

