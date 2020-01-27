advertisement

This is one of the most emotional music videos we have seen in a long time.

In recent years, James Blunt has become known for being pretty funny on social media.

But as we know from ‘You’re Beautiful’, the man is no stranger to a teardrop artist of a song.

And as iconic as “You’re Beautiful” is, we think it’s nothing compared to James Blunt’s new song “Monsters”.

In the song, the artist deals with his father’s mortality and accepts that he will have to say goodbye to him, although it will be difficult.

Literally, every single line is heartbreaking in its own way, but blunt singing “I’m not your son, you’re not my father. We are just two grown men saying goodbye”, is just … ouch.

And what a voice he has.

His father Charles was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in the fourth stage and he appears in the extremely emotional music video.

Clip about James Blunt

Sorry that you’ve already ruined your week …

