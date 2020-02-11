advertisement

Take Me Out was abandoned by ITV after more than a decade on the air.

Over the years, the dating show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, has led to eight marriages and six babies.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun today: “We have decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out …

“We would like to thank Paddy, the Thames production team and all the contributors for their hard work in making the show so essential.”

ITV bosses are said to have felt that the show had “run its course”.

“ITV and Paddy have done all the promotions you can get out of a dating show, so it was decided it was time for this to go away,” said a source.

They added: “It will be a great success – there have been more marriages than Blind date. “

Take Me Out is the last series released by ITV this month.

Last week, the channel revealed that Harry hillAlien Fun Capsule would not return after three rounds.

“We would like to thank Harry Hill for three brilliant series of Alien Fun Capsule. There are currently no plans for another series,” ITV said in a statement.

They also confirmed that This Time Next Year, organized by Davina McCall, would be rested.

ITV said: “After three brilliant series of This Time Next Year – where more than 100 people successfully promised a resolution to help their lives in one way or another – we decided to suspend the series.

“We would like to thank Davina, the brilliant production team and all the fantastic contributors to the series for all their hard work and for making the series so captivating.”

Meanwhile, new series such as The Masked Singer have brought great viewing figures.

A peak audience of more than 6 million viewers watched the new format last Saturday night for its seventh of eight episodes.

It has already been reported that the show will be back for a second outing before its first series finale.

