Trump apparently heard him speak about the dismissal of Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

January 24, 2020, 11:31 am EST

By Katherine Faulders, John Santucci, Allison Pecorin and Olivia Rubin

A recording reviewed by ABC News appears to be recording President Donald Trump, who tells his staff he wants to fire the then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and at a small meeting with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two former Trumps business partners personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has since been charged in New York.

The recording appears to contradict President Trump’s statements and support the narrative that Parnas has spoken in radio interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

Trump has said repeatedly that he doesn’t know Parnas, a Soviet-born American who has appeared as a wild card in Trump’s impeachment, especially in the days since his impeachment.

“Get rid of them!” Heard President Trump’s voice. “Bring her out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it.”

On the recording, Giuliani’s two employees appear to be reporting to President Trump that the US Ambassador has spoken badly of him, which leads directly to the President’s obvious remarks. The recording was made by Fruman based on sources familiar with the tape. The White House did not respond to a ABC News request for comments.

Several participants can be heard with the President during the conversation. At another point, the admission seems to be holding Trump, who praises his new election of the foreign minister and emphatically says: “Pompeo is the best.” The most striking moment, however, is when Parnas and the president discuss the dismissal of his ambassador to Ukraine.

Parnas seems to be saying, “I think the biggest problem is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. It is still left over from the Clinton administration, ”says Parnas Trump. “She’s basically going around telling everyone,” Wait, he’s going to be charged, wait, “he said. (Yovanovitch had actually served in the State Department since the Reagan administration.)

It was not until a year later, in April 2019, that Yovanovitch was recalled from her post. She said the decision was based on “unsubstantiated and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives,” which she is not loyal to and which undermines Trump.

House investigators have attempted to document, partly with text messages provided by Parnas, an almost one-year attempt by Parnas and Giuliani to remove Yovanovitch from her post. At times, messages released by the House Secret Service Committee show that Giuliani Parnas brags about trying to recall Yovanovitch from Kiev.

“Boy, I’m so powerful that I can intimidate the entire Ukrainian government,” said Giuliani Parnas in May 2019.

The identity of other participants in the recorded conversation is unclear. During an early section of the recording, where videos can be seen, Donald Trump Jr. appears on the recording and poses for pictures with others. Sources say they attended a major event at the hotel that evening to host a Super PAC that supports the President.

Another clip, according to the sources on the picture, shows people entering a suite at the Trump Hotel for an intimate dinner. The phone used to record the Trump conversation appears to have been put on a table, and the sound continues to record the conversation between the commander-in-chief and other guests, sources say. The picture of the president does not appear on the video reviewed by ABC News.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Parnas publicly shared his memories of the dinner scene, saying Trump turned to John (DeStefano), who was his deputy chief of staff at the time, and said, “Dismiss her.”

“We all were silent in the room. He replied, Mr. President said, we can’t do that now because (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo has not yet been confirmed, Pompeo has not yet been confirmed and we have not – this is when (former Secretary of State Rex) Tillerson was gone but Pompeo has been confirmed, so go, wait until – so he mentioned it again in several conversations. “

Pompeo, however, had been confirmed and sworn in privately days earlier.

A copy of the record is currently in the custody of the federal attorney’s office in southern New York, which refused to comment.

Trump’s supporters have claimed that no evidence has been presented that directly links Trump to any of the alleged indictments. And Trump claimed that removing Yovanovitch was in his right.

Trump has distanced himself from Parnas, who is charged with campaign financing in New York, and the president’s supporters have questioned his credibility and motives.

“I don’t know him,” the president said only last week when asked about Parnas. “I don’t know Parnas any other way than I suspect that I took pictures that I took with thousands of people, including people I didn’t meet today. But I just met him. I don’t know him at all. I don’t know what he’s about, I don’t know where he comes from, I don’t know anything about him, I can only tell you that it’s a big joke. ”

As ABC News previously reported, Parnas, who worked with Trump’s impeachment agency, began to provide material to Congressional investigators under his care at the end of last year.

Parnas’ lawyer only submitted further documents last week after the judge issued a number of judgments in his criminal proceedings. He gave him permission to share the government records he received with the impeachment officers in order to comply with a subpoena, including the documents confiscated from Parnas, and the full removal of Parnas’ iPhone 11 and Samsung phones, which he received after his arrest in October Was accepted in 2019.

Joseph A. Bondy, Parnas’ lawyer, was tweeting at the time that the materials “despite all the stumbling blocks that had been put in our way” have been brought to the house investigators since his client’s arrest.

The records, which were mainly WhatsApp messages, also contained 59 pages of emails and handwritten letters that appeared to describe Giuliani’s attempts to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to remove Yovanovitch from her post.

An email exchange seems to indicate that Parnas and his staff had Yovanovitch “under physical surveillance in Kiev,” according to the letter accompanying the committee.

During her testimony, Yovanovitch said that she had received a call from the State Department that “there are concerns about my security.”

Giuliani is a subject of the investigation led by New York prosecutors. At the same time, Parnas’ cohort Igor Fruman was arrested and is facing similar charges, although he is not involved in the Congressional investigation. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Parnas and Fruman have been indicted by the southern district of New York, including conspiracies related to campaign financing fraud, false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and falsification of records as part of a suspected federal campaign to circumvent straw donation and foreigner contributions. Both men did not plead guilty.

