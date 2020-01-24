advertisement

Lordy, there are bands – or, at least, a band. When Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s pocket men in Ukraine, gave an interview to Rachel Maddow of MSNBC last week, he recalled attending a private dinner in April 2018 at the Trump International Hotel, on Pennsylvania Avenue, where the hotel owner, who works in part as the 45th President of the United States, ordered a White House aide to fire Marie Yovanovitch, a senior diplomat who was then ambassador American in Ukraine.

It was one of the many damaging claims Parnas made to Maddow, prompting Trump supporters to dismiss him as a selfish fantasy. But on Friday it emerged that Parnas’ companion and co-accused Igor Fruman provided a tape recording to federal prosecutors who portray Trump using boss language to order Yovanovitch’s ax. ABC News, in a report released Friday morning, as House directors were preparing to conclude their presentation at the Senate recall trial, said it had reviewed a tape recording in which a voice which “appears to be that of the President Trump “says about Yovanovitch,” Get rid of her! Take it out tomorrow. I do not care. Take it out tomorrow. Pull it out. OKAY.? Do it.”

The White House response to the ABC News story did not deny that Trump attended the dinner, which was allegedly held on April 30, 2018, or that the President used the language attributed to him in the report. from ABC News. “Every president in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and policies in his administration,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

No one has suggested that Trump has no power to replace Yovanovitch; the question is why did he do it and why did he lie about his relationship with Parnas. Trump said last week, “I don’t know him at all. I don’t know what he’s talking about, I don’t know where he’s from, I don’t know anything about him. I can only tell you that this thing is a big hoax. Are these statements still operational? Grisham did not mention them, of course.

ABC News did not explain how he was able to access the recording, which appears to have been produced by Fruman, a longtime associate of Parnas. He used a telephone “placed on a table, the sound still recording the conversation between the commander-in-chief and other guests,” the report said. Early Friday afternoon, Parnas defense lawyer Joseph Bondy confirmed to the Daily Beast that Parnas was aware of the gang’s existence and said that Fruman had succeeded. “Last year, prior to his arrest, Mr. Parnas personally heard a recording of his April 30, 2018 dinner with the President and others, made by Mr. Fruman, during which the subject of Ambassador Yovanovitch has been discussed, “Bondy told the news site. “We hoped that, to the extent that this recording still existed, it would be released to Congress for use in the dismissal process.”

The ABC News report indicates that the US prosecutor’s office for the southern district of New York, which has laid charges against Parnas and Fruman, and is also believed to be investigating their relationship with Giuliani, has a copy of the tape. Will he be turned over to Congress, and will Parnas be called to testify in the dismissal trial? Given the absurd obstruction of the Republicans, this seems unlikely. The Times reported on Friday afternoon that the House Directors’ presentation “does not appear to have achieved its main objective of convincing enough Republicans that they need to hear live witnesses and see the documents withheld” .

However, Parnas seems eager to be deposed; giving him a subpoena would pose no problem of executive privilege, and he has a story to tell that is relevant to the trial. Obviously, he has credibility issues. But, at the very least, he would be able to transmit to the Senate the sordid origins of the stratagem which is at the center of the procedure.

Parnas claims to have worked with Giuliani for more than a year to persuade the Ukrainian government to open a number of investigations that Giuliani and Trump wanted, including one in a Ukrainian company that employed Hunter Biden. Obviously, the participants in this scheme viewed Yovanovitch, a seasoned diplomat who had been appointed to his post during the Obama administration, as an obstacle to their progress. During dinner with the president, it seems that Parnas tried to do something. On the recording, a voice that seems to belong to him is heard telling Trump that Yovanovitch insulted him in Kiev and that “we must get rid of her,” reported ABC News. The voice continues: “She walks around saying to everyone:” Wait, he’s going to be removed, wait. “”

These remarks from Parnas prompted Trump to “withdraw” her, according to the ABC News report. However, they did not lead to Yovanovitch’s immediate withdrawal from Kiev. She was not called back to Washington until May 2019. In her interview with Maddow, Parnas recalled that there was silence in the hotel room after Trump placed his order. Then, according to Parnas, Johnny DeStefano, a White House staff member who was also at dinner, replied, “We can’t do it now because Pompeo” – Mike Pompeo, who replaced Rex Tillerson as secretary to Status – “did not” has not yet been confirmed.

.

