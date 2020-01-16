advertisement

Butler basketball recently suffered its first Big East game loss by dropping a home game at Seton Hall. What have we learned from the game?

Butler Basketball lost his second game of the season on January 15 when he fell at home in the nationally ranked Seton Hall. Though the Dawgs had a 10-point lead at half-time at Hinkle Fieldhouse, they were unable to overcome pirate fouls and sensational pick-and-roll attacks to claim victory. Butler had his chances over the course of the game, but lost eight points (78-70). This put the Dawgs in 7th place in the NET and KenPom rankings and the team’s record is 15-2 (3-1 BE).

Seton Hall was led by Myles Powell (29 points), Romaro Gill (17 points, 3 blocks) and Quincy McKnight (11 points, 13 assists) at night. Gill was perhaps the most distracting of the trio, as his size, length and athleticism dominated the game on both ends of the floor. Butler had a hard time keeping up with him and losing Aaron Thompson by foul, which allowed Seton Hall’s guards to get a little more going in the second half.

For Butler, Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points (7 against 14), while Jordan Tucker scored a double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. They were easily the two best players in the game for the Dawgs and carried the team over long distances. Sean McDermott was also able to score 11 points (4v12 FG), but in his most inefficient game of the season.

Now that the game is over, let’s take a closer look at some key insights from the defeat.

