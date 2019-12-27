If you have some money for Christmas or Hanukkah this year and you want to use it well, Amazon will simply bring the newest and best Apple Watch back to its Black Friday price. Hurry up and you can buy a 40 mm Apple Watch Series 5 for just $ 354.99 thanks to a $ 15 discount on the site and an additional $ 29.01 discount applied to checkout. If you want the larger model, the 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 is less than $ 399, which is close to the price of Black Friday.
Here are the highlights of the product page:
- GPS
- Always-On Retina view
- 30% larger screen
- Swimproof
- ECG app
- Electric and optical heart sensors
- Built-in compass
- Elevation
- SOS for emergencies
- Fall detection
Image source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock