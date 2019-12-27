advertisement

If you have some money for Christmas or Hanukkah this year and you want to use it well, Amazon will simply bring the newest and best Apple Watch back to its Black Friday price. Hurry up and you can buy a 40 mm Apple Watch Series 5 for just $ 354.99 thanks to a $ 15 discount on the site and an additional $ 29.01 discount applied to checkout. If you want the larger model, the 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 is less than $ 399, which is close to the price of Black Friday.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

GPS

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS for emergencies

Fall detection

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

advertisement