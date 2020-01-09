advertisement

FOREST CITY, Pa. – The forest fires in Australia have brought one Susquehanna County woman into action.

Although the devastating images of Australian forest fires are hard to see for many, the images of rapidly expanding hell are especially heartbreaking for Rachel Burnis and her family. The fires remind Burnis of what she and her family lost six years ago when their Browndale home burned down.

“Thoughts and prayers are great, they are really beautiful, but in the whole schedule of things, what I remember after our fire was like someone brought toys to Christopher at the hotel, a little girl brought him a toothbrush, knows you, those actions. Actions are what we need now, not just thoughts and prayers, “Burnis said.

Rachel and her son Christopher have been to Australia five times. Every time they fell in love with the land, the people and the animals. When they saw it burn, they knew they had to do something to help.

“It’s just terrible knowing that this is happening all over the world, like California, everywhere. It’s just terrible knowing that this is happening,” said Christopher Burnis.

“Tuesday morning, I am into yoga, I thought, I have to do something. I can no longer sit alone,” Rachel said.

So Burnis called the Australian consulate in Washington D.C. to find out how to reach the people in need. She reached out to Nunzi Advertising in Scranton and asked the company to make t-shirts that would be sold as part of a fundraising for the victims of the natural fire.

“I was excited to help,” Nunzi Allegrucci said. “Me and my girlfriend were actually talking about:” What can we do? ” and Rachel called me and I said, “Okay, I’ll continue with your help,” and here we are.

“Even if we hardly sell anything, but if someone in Australia sees this and thinks about themselves, someone cares, someone really wants to help us, I think that will mean the most to them,” Rachel added.

You can purchase a t-shirt or sweater at nepa4australia.com, where you can also make a donation that goes directly to the Australian government’s disaster relief initiative.

