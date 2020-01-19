advertisement

These images show what four-bedroom houses in a new estate in southern Derbyshire look like.

With large living rooms and open spaces, they are available on the new development of 100 Newton Solney The Paddocks houses.

They are built by David Wilson Homes, with bosses saying they are perfect for families.

Many have a separate office or utility room, designed to “meet the demands of family life”.

The bosses say they have four spacious bedrooms.

The prices of the larger houses range from £ 354,995 to £ 379,995.

Jan Ruston, director of sales at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We have a range of fantastic homes at The Paddocks and our four bedroom properties are no exception.

“They offer flexibility and lots of space, allowing buyers of all kinds to own their home.

“We advise anyone interested in The Paddocks properties to visit the development and speak to one of our sales representatives for more information on our homes and moving plans.”

Housing seekers can quickly move into a new home at The Paddocks by taking advantage of David Wilson Homes’ parts exchange program.

A spokesperson said it was popular with those who wanted to move to a larger house, but were struggling to find a buyer.

Home buyers can reserve a home in The Paddocks with a five percent deposit via the government-supported purchase assistance program.

More information is available by visiting the Development Marketing Suite, which is open Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

