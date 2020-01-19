advertisement

Carter Hart’s stomach injury has allowed Felix Sandström to play most of the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

When the Flyers hired him as a goalkeeper development coach in 2015, Brady Robinson didn’t have many players to oversee.

At that time, Anthony Stolarz was the goalkeeper of the future, in 2013 draft pick Merrick Madsen played at Harvard and the Flyers had just brought in Ivan Fedotov, who is still technically in prospect, although there are no signs of a plan to get him out of Russia ,

With all these players now out of balance and having more draft picks left, times have changed and Robinson has traveled a bit more. His home base is Vancouver, but he has spent most of his business trips to Reading to watch rookie royals at Felix Sandström and Kirill Ustimenko. He also visits Allentown to work with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms goalies.

“It is the first time since my participation that we have some of our drafted colleagues in Reading, so it worked out pretty well,” he said over the phone the other day. “Doesn’t have to travel that much and can see four boys in an hour. It was a pretty good year. I was also with Sam (Ersson) in Sweden in November and also visited Roddy (Ross) in Seattle a couple of times.”

Although the Flyers have a 21-year-old goalkeeper in Carter Hart, who is currently struggling with a lower abdomen load on the lower right, they have filled the closet with some new perspectives.

Goalies are probably more than any other position a lottery ticket that is difficult to access. For this reason, only three Netminders were selected in the first round since the 2013 draft. If Hart turns out to be a long-term star, most of these guys are unlikely to see action in a Flyers uniform.

These masked men are the subjects of this week’s Prospect Watch with insights from Robinson.

All statistics by Saturday

Felix Sandström, goalkeeper, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Age: 22 years

Height / weight: 6-foot-2, 204 pounds

Acquired: Election of the third round in 2015 (70th round)

This season: 15 games, 3.78 goals – against an average of 0.877 percent less in ECHL

The Thin One: The chain reaction of Carter Hart’s abdominal injury was that Alex Lyon rose to the NHL and Sandström changed from the ECHL to the AHL. This is his first full overseas season in Sweden and he’s still making a lot of adjustments, but the flyers have always been encouraged by his work ethic. The plan for this season was for Sandström and Kirill Ustimenko to join the AHL in 2020/21.

Robinson says: “He has always had a really good technical foundation, but only when there is an unexpected game happening his skills are there times when he has to break free from the structure.” Part of it is reading when these situations occur, and part of it is reaching a higher level of comfort when leaving the structure, regardless of whether it is a split save or a spread. “

Kirill Ustimenko, goalkeeper, Reading Royals (ECHL)

Age: 20

Height / weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the third round in 2017 (80th round)

This season: 25 games, 2.68 goals against the average, 0.907 percent saved

The thin one: Ustimenko, also known as the choice from the Zac Rinaldo trade, was a bit in the fast lane. He had never played in the KHL before he came from Russia, and at the age of 20 he has to make a playful and cultural adjustment. He spent most of the summer at the Flyers training facility and is still trying to work on his English.

Robinson’s opinion: “Obviously we were always excited, he was a third choice in terms of his skills and competition.” It was difficult to judge where he would be this year based only on the level of play he had last year, and obviously there is also a (cultural) transition. I think the play in which he was involved compared to Felix last year was not quite as structured in the Russian league. “

Samuel Ersson, goalkeeper, Brynäs IF (SHL)

Age: 20

Height / weight: 6-foot-2, 176 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the fifth round in 2018 (143rd overall round)

This season: 19 games, 2.58 goals against the average, saved 897 percent

The thin one: Ersson took a real step forward last year when he won the start job for Sweden in the World Junior Championship. He then signed a two-year contract for Brynäs and started playing in the men’s league this season (he had a previous SHL game in 2017-18). He started this season in a 50:50 duel with the older Joacim Eriksson, but has since earned the majority of the starts.

Robinson says, “He’s a little late, so I don’t think he had as much lessons as many of these guys.” He learned to develop really good instincts. I think his hockey sense is very high, but he definitely has a pretty solid base like most Swedes. What really impresses me is his self-confidence and the trust he has in himself. He wants to be the best. He doesn’t really care about others. “

Roddy Ross, goalkeeper, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Age: 19 years

Height / weight: 6-foot-3, 184 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the sixth round 2019 (169th overall)

This season: 32 games, 3.27 goals against the average, 0.907 percent saved

The Thin: Ross’ Thunderbirds are a young team with an average age of under 18. This inexperience means hectic hockey and a lot of action for a goalkeeper. Seattle has grown a lot lately, but a goalie thrown in front of the wolves and sees a lot of action is something the flyers see as positive about a goalie as it develops.

Robinson says: “He played a lot and when they have a chance to win games, he usually plays a big role.” I think with the team in front of him he was pretty good for the most part. He still has a long way to go. He is very raw in technical terms, but also in terms of his off-ice workouts and everything else. He came out of nowhere last year, so to speak. “

