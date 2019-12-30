advertisement

Amanda Lee not only trains the most famous sisters of the moment, but also some Hollywood stars.

The Kardashian-Jenner The family is so famous that with so many messages they bring in daily, they leave us with very little space to turn around and see the people around them. However, what happened to us with her trainer was certainly an exception.

We refer to Amanda Lee , a personal trainer who has been active in the world of fitness and healthy living for several years.

This young woman with long blonde hair and a sensational body doesn’t just exercise Kim and Kourtney Kardashian She also has several Hollywood stars in her customer portfolio.

From what we saw in his Instagram account, where he already has a community of over 12 million followers, Amanda is also dedicated to modeling … And this beauty is what this girl has left!

In all the posts she shares about routines and exercises, many have commented that she is more beautiful and has a better body than Kardashian yourself .

Comparisons seem very hideous to us Mui , but what we cannot deny is that Amanda is a beauty wherever she is looked at. What do you think?

