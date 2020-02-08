advertisement

The village of Hilton in southern Derbyshire has a rich history, being mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086 as belonging to Henry de Ferrers.

It is also the birthplace of Herbert Massey, who licensed the Great Escape, who was born in what is now the Hilton House hotel and there are two old pubs, numerous clubs and societies and home to several large companies.

Over the years, Hilton has grown into a large suburban village due to its proximity to Toyota, Rolls-Royce, JCB and Bombardier, as well as its easy links to Derby, Burton, Uttoxeter, Nottingham, the West Midlands.

It also has a mix of independent and national retailers, cafes, bars, pubs and an automotive supermarket that has been operating for over 45 years.

But if you want to move to the village, what will your money bring you?

Here is a selection of the latest listed properties for sale, according to the RightMove real estate site.

1. Derby Road

Only £ 175,000 will get you this charming two bedroom cottage on Derby Road.

There is a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom with a multitude of original features.

There is also a front garden, a common backyard, two outbuildings and a private garden.

2. Welland Road

This three bedroom three story terraced property is on the market and offers over £ 190,000.

There is an entrance hall, cloakroom / guest WC, fourth bedroom / reception room with patio doors to the rear garden, utility room and access to the integrated garage.

On the first floor is the breakfast kitchen and a spacious living room, with the master bedroom with private bathroom, bedrooms two and three and a family bathroom on the second floor.

There is also a driveway and a rear garden.

3. Shady Grove

Offers in the region of £ 175,000 are invited on this three bedroom semi-detached house.

And even better – there is no chain.

The large lot includes a driveway for several vehicles, a detached garage and front and rear gardens, with well proportioned rooms throughout the house.

There is a large double aspect living / dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a cloakroom / WC, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

4. Windrush Road

There is no chain in this three-bedroom detached house on Windrush Road, which is on the market, inviting offers in excess of £ 210,000 – and it has recently been reduced.

There is a living room with a picture window, a dining room, a kitchen and a cloakroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms, one with a private bathroom and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The west-facing garden is large, with access to the garage.

5. Poppy Cottage, Dale End Road

How cute is this little chalet?

£ 165,000 will provide you with this quaint and elegant cottage with double glazing, central heating, comfortable living room with multi-fuel burner and beamed ceilings and well-equipped kitchen-diner with built-in appliances.

On the first floor, a landing leads to two double bedrooms and a bathroom with a modern white suite.

The exterior is a rear garden facing west leading to an independent garage with two parking spaces.

6. Derby Road

Improved with love by current sellers, this Derby Road property now consists of an entrance hall, toilet, kitchen, living-dining room, three bright and spacious bedrooms with bathroom. master bath and family bathroom.

Outside, the property is set back from the main road and has off-road parking for two vehicles.

There is a fully enclosed and low maintenance garden, with an entertainment area on the patio, stone borders, a wooden shed and a fence.

Offers are invited for more than £ 170,000.

7. Washford Road

If your budget is a bit higher, for £ 269,950, you could buy this four bedroom property in the John Port Spencer Academy watershed.

There is an entrance hall with staircase leading to the first floor, guest cloakroom, lounge, dining room, modern fitted kitchen and veranda on the ground floor.

On the first floor of a landing is a master bedroom with adjoining shower room, three other bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, a driveway provides parking and leads to a single integrated garage and there is an adjacent front lawned garden.

To the rear is an enclosed rear garden with patio and lawn.

8. Uttoxeter Road

£ 330,000 will get you this character property at Uttoxeter Road.

Old School Close is partially converted from the original school itself and has a large entrance hall, three reception rooms and a kitchen-dining room, a laundry room and toilets on the ground floor as well as four bedrooms, the master bedroom has a private bathroom.

There is also a large family bathroom and a dressing room in bedroom four and a double garage with an electric door.

9 Tinsell Creek

There is a guide price of £ 350,000 on this four bedroom detached property in Tinsell Brook, including a kitchen / diner with vaulted ceiling, three reception rooms, WC downstairs, utility room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property also has a double garage, a driveway, another parking space and an enclosed garden at the back.

10. Wildhay Brook

If you’re on a budget, this one bedroom apartment is for sale for a very affordable price of £ 58,000.

There is an open living room with kitchenette, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a modern shower room.

The property also has a low maintenance patio at the front and also benefits from a parking space at the rear.

