It’s no secret that the UK property market has slowed in the midst of an impending Brexit.

And some homes are more likely to be displaced by real estate agents than others, it seems.

Many have not been captured by house hunters although they have been on the market for several years, according to the Right Move property website.

A terraced property has even been offered for sale since 2016 – almost four years ago.

Here are the 10 Burton homes that have been on the market the longest.

All information is based on information published on the RightMove site and is correct as of January 23, 2020.

1. All Saints Road, Burton

All Saints Road, Burton-On-Trent

This traditional two-bedroom terraced house has a front living room, an interior hall, a rear living room, a kitchen, on the first floor a landing leads to two double bedrooms and a bathroom with a modern white suite.

Outside an entrance leads to a small courtyard and a mainly grassy garden.

It is on the market for £ 75,000 and has been on sale since March 2016.

2. Clarence Street, Burton

Clarence Street, Burton

This Clarence Street property is an ideal buying opportunity and has a living room, dining room, refurbished kitchen, landing, two double bedrooms, a four room bathroom, gardens, double glazing and gas central heating with a new boiler.

It is on the market for £ 90,000 and has been on sale since April 2018.

3. Grants Yard, Burton

Grants Yard, Burton

This modern one-bedroom apartment on the first floor is located near Burton rail station and the city center.

It has an entrance hall with secure intercom, a spacious living room / kitchen with breakfast, a double bedroom with integrated triple wardrobe and a family bathroom with a white suite with shower integrated in the bathtub.

It was last reduced in July 2018 and offers are invited to the region of £ 84,500.

4. Lodge Hill, Tutbury

Lodge Hill, Tutbury

This spacious four bedroom detached property makes the perfect flexible family home, with the added benefit of its own equestrian facilities.

Built in a chalet style, the house is approached by a sweeping driveway which gives a hint of the grandeur that follows inside.

Offers are invited for more than £ 625,000 and the last reduction took place in July 2018.

5. Stanton Road, Burton

Stanton Road, Burton

This ideal rental property has a hallway leading to a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a veranda and a shower / utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The exterior is a backyard and a parking space. It has been on the market since October 2018 and costs £ 99,950.

6. Merlin Crescent, Burton

Merlin Crescent, Burton

This extended skylight bungalow has an entrance hall, a bedroom on the ground floor, a bathroom with WC, an open living / dining room and a kitchen.

On the first floor, two other double bedrooms and separate WC.

Outside the property there is ample off road parking and low maintenance gardens to the front and rear.

The bungalow is on the market for £ 180,000 and was reduced in November 2018.

7. St Margaret’s, Burton

St Margaret’s, Burton

This independent three bedroom bungalow has an entrance hall, a front living room with bay window opening onto the dining room, a fully equipped kitchen with a large veranda, three well proportioned bedrooms, the master bedroom having a private shower room and there is also a family bathroom.

It was reduced to £ 287,500 in November 2018.

8. Oakley Grange, Burton

Oakley Grange, Burton

This executive family detached house was reduced to offers above £ 270,000 in January 2019.

It has an entrance hall, a guest cloakroom on the ground floor, an office, a living room, a dining room, an equipped kitchen, a utility room, four bedrooms, the master having a bathroom and a fitted family bathroom.

Outside there is rear access for vehicles and a double width driveway with a garage and an established rear garden.

9. Brizlincote Street, Stapenhill

Brizlincote Street, Stapenhill

A traditional semi-detached property with UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

The house, in need of moderate renovation and decoration, includes a main entrance door leading to the living room, an equipped kitchen and a combined rear cloakroom.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms and family bathroom.

At the rear elevation is a large garden with a shared gated entrance.

It was reduced to a guide price of £ 106,000 in February of last year.

10. Thorpe Close, Brizlincote, Burton

Thorpe Close, Brizlincote Valley, Burton

This four-bedroom detached residence occupies a generous corner plot with open countryside views.

There is a large entrance hall, a cloakroom, a spacious living room, a dining room, a well-appointed breakfast / kitchen, a utility room, four bedrooms – the master having a private bathroom and an en-suite bathroom family.

It has been on sale for £ 300,000 since March 2019.

