Jimmy Haslam has been looking for his fifth full-time head coach since Pat Shurmur’s legacy in 2012, and this time no one on the search committee has a footballing background.

What could possibly go wrong?

“(Chief Strategy Officer) Paul DePodesta will lead the process for us,” Haslam announced at a press conference on January 2nd in Berea. “(Executive Vice President) JW Johnson; (Vice President of Player Management) Chris Cooper, who does all of our work and has been with the organization for some time; and I myself will be at the forefront of the search process. “

Below is information on these four dignitaries, taken directly from the BIOS in the Browns Media Guide for 2019.

• DePodesta was just finishing his fourth year in the NFL, all with the Browns. He graduated with honors from Harvard in 1995 and began a career as an intern in player development with the Indians in 1996. In 1998 he worked as a special assistant to the general manager. DePodesta played football at Harvard.

DePodesta worked with Oakland A (1999-2003), Los Angeles Dodgers (2004-05), San Diego Padres (2006-10) and New York Mets (2011-15) before Haslam convinced him to work for the Browns ,

The A’s, Dodgers and Mets all had success with the help of DePodesta. So far, it has not had the same effect on the Browns.

According to his biography, DePodesta is “tasked with implementing systems and processes to strengthen the Browns organization”. “… He works closely with the Analytics department to maximize the effort.”

• Johnson is Haslam’s son-in-law and belongs to the Browns group of owners. His background is on TV. He spent 15 years at CBS Sports.

“Johnson helps determine the strategic direction on the company’s business side, particularly in terms of media, marketing, partnerships, fan experience, and digital content,” the team said in the biography in the media guide.

Johnson is credited for helping to persuade the NFL to stage the 2021 draft in Cleveland.

• Chris Cooper is in his sixth season with the Browns and twelfth in the NFL.

“Cooper works closely with the players ‘human resources departments to achieve and execute player contracts, manage the team’s salary cap, and monitor areas related to the Browns’ relationship with the NFL and the NFLPA.”

• Haslam, 65, bought and sold a minority stake in the Steelers in 2008 when he bought Randy Lerner’s Browns in 2012 for $ 1 billion. According to Forbes, Haslam, President and CEO of Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, has net worth of $ 2.9 billion.

“Dee and Jimmy Haslam are committed to restoring football in Cleveland,” says the first sentence of the biography, and his wife Dee, a co-owner of Browns.

The Browns are 28-83-1 in seven full seasons Haslam has owned the team. The 2012 record of 5-11 is not included as it only started buying on the first day of the training camp this year.

That, folks, is the Browns’ Coaching Search Committee.

I do not suggest that the search committee consist solely of old, broken football players or front office employees who retired before entering the internet. But I think a person with soccer experience may have a coach-to-coach question that the gas station type, TV type, salary type, and baseball type may not think they are asking.

I have this image in mind of Mike McCarthy or Josh McDaniels, who explain in a complicated football terminology a plan to save Baker Mayfield and the four who look back expressionlessly, as if the coach spoke in a language that was only on a remote island in the Indian Ocean is spoken.

• Haslam had John Dorsey, a real soccer player, last choose Freddie Kitchens as head coach. Haslam thought the choice was a bad one, fired kitchens on December 29 and decided that he wouldn’t risk Dorsey making another bad choice – sort of “Let me down, shame about you. Let me down twice, I’m ashamed. “

Now Haslam is back and lets the analytics department do the search. DePodesta campaigned for Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski a year ago. Haslam heard Dorsey instead. This time, Haslam makes the final decision. But you can bet that DePodesta will be the one that Haslam listens to the most.

• In Las Vegas, McDaniels is listed as the favorite to win the coaching job at plus-200, meaning that anyone who bets $ 100 on the Browns who choose the Patriots offensive coordinator will get their $ 100 back plus $ 200 more if McDaniels is hired.

Packers’ former head coach, Mike McCarthy, is plus-300, followed by Stefanski and plus-500 and former Ohio state coach, Urban Meyer, plus-600. Eric Bieniemy, chief offensive coordinator who was interviewed by the Browns on January 3, is a long shot at plus 1,200.

