advertisement

IT has its own housekeeper and a well-kept tennis court, but that’s not the most surprising thing about Adelaide’s most expensive rental.

The property at 1 Athelney Ave in Hackney was listed with a rental price of $ 3000 per week – a security deposit of $ 12,000 is required to secure the property.

advertisement

In comparison, the average household in Adelaide pays around $ 500 a week in mortgage payments based on the average house price of $ 450,000.

Tiffany Wong, landlady of Belle Property, said she had never seen such a rental in her five years in the industry.

“It’s pretty rare to have such a rental,” she said.

“It is a very large property, it is fully furnished and the landlord has a regular housekeeper who maintains the spa, tennis court and swimming pool.”

Ms. Wong, who has been listed since June, said it was difficult to find a tenant.

“We were interested in the Interstate,” she said.

“We were a bit interested when we first launched it, but people just wanted to take a look and we check the tenants before an open inspection.

“The landlord does not lower the price. If it is empty, it is empty.”

The house has four bedrooms, antique furniture, two luxurious bathrooms, a home theater and an open dining, living and family area. Ms. Wong said she felt that an intermediate tenant would likely land on the property, especially given the convenient location.

Hackney has an average weekly rental of $ 505, according to Corelogic.

You can find more rental properties at

realestate.com.au

advertisement