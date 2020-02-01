advertisement

Residents of the East Midlands can now take on a virtual 5 km challenge for Rainbows Hospice for children and adolescents without even leaving the house.

The charity encourages supporters to do their Virtual 5k in their own way, whether it is running, jumping, hopping, dancing or swimming from a distance. This can be a dog walk, a run or even a dance in the kitchen.

All those taking part in the challenge, which must be completed before the end of March, will receive a medal. Entrance is £ 20.

Nancy Lillington, Rainbows events manager, said: “We want our supporters to get involved and help spread the smiles as they walk the miles. Whether it is done all at once or over several days, it depends entirely on each individual.

“The medals have been kindly donated to us, so 100% of the registration fees will go to the vital work we do here at the hospice, supporting children and youth with life-threatening illness and their families. We would love for people to also raise money while participating in the challenge.

“For those who collect £ 100 or more, we will send you one of our running tops that you can wear with pride while participating.”

Simon Davies, partner of Makalu Agency in Leicestershire, donated the medals. He said, “Rainbows is a charity that is close to my heart. Since the first time I went to the hospice and witnessed the incredible work the team does, caring for children with life-limiting conditions, I have wanted to do everything what I could to help. It really is a truly unique place, full of expertise, kindness and love. It is essential that we all help to ensure that Rainbows can continue to provide its valuable services to families in our local communities.

“The Virtual 5K is a chance for everyone to get involved, challenge themselves, have fun and of course raise funds for a truly fantastic cause.”

For more information, visit rainbows.co.uk/virtualrun or contact Nancy on 01509 638068 or send an email to nancy.lillington@rainbows.co.uk

