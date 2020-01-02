advertisement

The stability of the New England Patriots dynasty feels more uncertain to enter this season after than perhaps never before.

Not only are the closest Kansas City Chiefs and (likely) Baltimore Ravens stand in the way of the Super Bowl, but the Tennessee Titans pose a huge challenge Saturday night in Foxborough.

This is where we begin our wild card observation, with a deep dive from both sides of the ball.

1. Vrabel, Pees know how to handle the Patriots offense

In Week 10 last season, Tennessee embarrassed New England 34-10 in Nashville, the Patriots’ biggest loss since the famous “On to Cincinnati” loss to Kansas City in 2014. The Titans allowed 284 total yards and one touchdown. limited Tom Brady to a season-high completion percentage (51.2) with a game plan – which we shared at Film Studios at the time – that many other teams have since copied.

Rob Gronkowski was unavailable, so Titans coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Dean Pees – both former Patriots – mattered to James White and Julian Edelman. Kevin Byard, the league’s best all-round safety, usually matching White, a rare show of respect for a running back.

Edelman drew cornerback physicality returner Logan Ryan (also a former Patriot) and regular doubles teams. Tennessee also doubled Josh Gordon from time to time, but no other receiver requires such attention this time around. Edelman should see plenty of bracket coverage.

The Titans’ other primary tactic was “safe” fire and exchanges in the area, showing six or seven possible rushers, but only bringing four or five. Many came from a coin pack that featured only one defensive lineman, four defensive linemen and six defensive backs, providing extra speed to execute stunts and further complicate the rush.

With fewer guns, offensive line regression, and Brady showing his age, the Patriots’ weaknesses have grown larger. Brady completed more than 56 percent of his passes only once in the last nine games, with the exception coming in a game-control-game-heavy plan against Buffalo in Week 16.

This approach is Saturday’s best option. The Patriots have shown blocking improvement in recent weeks, though the Titans front is sturdy (4.03 yards per carry allowed, seventh in the NFL).

2. Patriots’ protection must be increased

New England’s great historic defense is likely to have to hold that day against a Tennessee offense. The Patriots’ D is not very comparable, but the Titans are well-positioned to attack his few weaknesses.

The Patriots finished 14th in yards allowed per game (4.19), and they will see plenty of runs on Saturday. Derrick Henry averaged 23.2 carries, 6.45 yards per carry and 149.3 yards per game during his last six games en route to the rushing title.

New England may use Bear fronts (covering both guards and center) to oppose Tennessee-area play, but the Titans also have a strong collection of throwing performances – Henry is best when given a run for build speed – to attack the perimeter. Ryan Tannehill has not been a big part of Tennessee-run schemes, but his mobility presents opportunities to blend into the patterns read in the area.

By air, the Patriots should be able to handle the Titans’ next game, but playing action is the biggest concern. The Bills exploited Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty out of deep action in Week 16, and the Titans have embarrassed teams with similar schemes of late.

One of the best games of the game should be Gilmore vs.. Brown (25 catches, 605 yards, 5 TDs, plus one TD rushing in his last six games). Brown is extremely physical – savage sometimes violent – but that fits Gilmore’s style.

3. Watson should strengthen against the Bills

No matter how great Deshaun Watson is, his Houston Texans will not go far if he plays like he has in his last three games.

Watson has always had a tendency for loose, unruly performances, but they have become more regular of late. His mechanics have gone wild, and he has kept the ball moving for too long under pressure or unaware he is succeeding.

This will not fly against the Buffalo Bills, whose defense is extremely disciplined and rarely allows for big plays. The Bills force opponents to put together long drives, hoping to tie them up with a negative short play or a breakdown. Watson cannot feed on their hands.

It would be a great incentive to participate in the Will Will Fuller program (groin, game time decision). The presence of speed would give Buffalo less room to be creative with its safety and masks, risking deep burns.

Either way, Bill O’Brien can help Watson by using many empty lineups early on. These insights not only help determine the defense, but also require quick and timely delivery, which would help Watson get into a swing. The third-year QB tends to let the rocks get started on the snow, so it’s important to open strong.

4. Young stars clash at Big Easy

Perhaps the most important matchup when the Minnesota Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is between a pair of 25-year-old stars: Saints right-hander Ryan Ramczyk and Vikings left-back defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Both are already the top five players in their positions. Ramczyk allowed just one sack and committed two holding penalties all season, while Hunter had 14.5 sacks for the second consecutive campaign along with a career-high 22 QB.

Ramczyk has gotten the best of the previous three meetings, though he didn’t face Hunter much in one (he played left tackle in his first career game in Week 1 of 2017). Hunter has no sacks and only two QB hits in three games against the Saints, with no hit against Ramczyk.

That will likely have to change Sunday for the Vikings to win. The middle of Minnesota has fallen sharply, and Drew Brees & Co. have been having surgery through the air in recent weeks. Brees has even shown extra juice with his movement in the pocket, making Hunter’s job much more difficult.

5. What has changed since Week 12 for the Seahawks, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles ’offense was finally hit in a 17-9 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 24. Have things changed enough to bring about a different result on Sunday?

Right tackle Lane Johnson missed that game, but appeared to be coming back from a high leg tear. In his absence in Week 12, the Eagles allowed repeated pressure from the right, against both rookie Andre Dillard (who was strapped) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Right-hander Brandon Brooks (shoulder) is now in the IR, so Johnson’s comeback may be a wash, but the Seahawks’ pass rush has been largely uneventful. They certainly won’t hit Wentz nine times again. Either way, Wentz needs to be more aware of the ball, after striking out three times (once in a fumble gain).

Another key change from Week 12 will be the Seattle defense, which lost linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a shattered ACL last week. The Seahawks play more base defense than any other NFL team, and that didn’t change without Kendricks, who was replaced by rookie Cody Barton.

The rookie has been a late beating diagnosed and responding to limited action for defense (151 snaps) this season, which is to be expected. This is an opportunity for the Eagles, who must exploit every possible weakness to overcome their lack of healthy weapons. Expect Doug Pederson to target Barton with action-games, rubbing roads, screens, high-level concepts and misdirection in the right game.

–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Ground level media

