Normally, the Seataw Seahawks should have their first hand in Week 17’s biggest game, a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

They won their first meet in Santa Clara, Calif., And will now benefit from the wild home crowd at CenturyLink Field in the first time.

And yet, there are plenty of reasons to think Sunday’s game won’t be played as the first meeting between rivals NFC West.

1. Injuries that undermine the offensive identity of the Seahawks

In many teams, losing your three straight backs would lead to a shift in offensive identity to a heavy approach. But this is simply not the sea.

Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer believe in starting the run, and that won’t change with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. That’s why Seattle signed Marshawn Lynch, but it’s hard to know what to expect from a 33-year-old running back who hasn’t played in 14 months. Counting on Travis Homer as a buzzer is just as disturbing.

Worsening matters, Duane Brown’s left tackle, the team’s best blocker and running blocker, is out after meniscus surgery. Second-year man Jamarco Jones wasn’t as bad Sunday against the Cardinals as Chandler Jones’ four-box day would suggest, but he’s still a huge understatement. He will now face Nick Bosa and the 49ers who threaten the D-line.

It certainly won’t help quarterback Russell Wilson’s lack of sharpness lately, especially with his vision of an open receiver. That may change in a heartbeat – and Wilson is always a threat to create with his feet – but endurance needs to be improved.

2. Clowney ill, and Kittle returns

The Seahawks defense contained most of the 49ers in the first meeting, but the driving force was defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who racked up a sack, a forced fumble, five quarterback kicks, some extra pressure and a stern return for a touchdown opener. .

Clowney has played in only two games since struggling with a core muscle injury, and even if he returns this week, it’s hard to imagine him as equally effective. Offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey were rusty in Week 10 after both returned from injury, but they were recently deployed.

Perhaps most important for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle is healthy after landing his first touchdown. As Kyle Shanahan’s centerpiece in both the running game and the ensuing game, Kittle’s presence cannot be underestimated. He will draw on many of the targets that went into auxiliary pieces (like Kendrick Bourne, who had some key points) in Santa Clara.

Kittle also presents a tough match considering the Seahawks ’defensive preferences. Seattle plays its 4-3 defense base at about 75 percent snap, an extremely high number in today’s happy NFL. Baseball play usually leaves a linebacker (rather than a safety) on the tight end. While Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are outstanding cover men, Kittle is a tough cover for any linebacker.

3. DPOY candidate heavily underrated by Green Bay

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za ZaDarius Smith may be the most underrated player in football. Perhaps his evocation of Minnesota’s offensive lineman Victoria Victoria on Monday night will help change that, but Smith somehow made his way to the Pro Bowl despite being a viable Defensive Player of the Year.

After racking up 3.5 sacks and five hits in the QB against the Vikings, Smith has 13.5 sacks and a high hit with the NFL 35 this season, more than justifying the four-year, $ 66 million contract that some questioned when the Packers signed him this offseason .

Perhaps most striking about Smith is that he wins from everywhere, and in all sorts of ways. He can get out of the fray and turn the corner with speed and hands, or go through offensive measures with power and leverage. He is often lined up inside guards, beating them with violent hands and speed.

Even more intriguingly, Smith thrives as a walking rover, often coming from a yard or two off the ball and timing a snap before going through gap A. He has been so good in the field that coordinator Mike Pettine has started incorporating tactics into the first and second down situations, not just obvious passing situations.

Facing an inconsistent Detroit Lions line on Sunday, Smith should be able to build on his production in the regular season finale. He probably won’t get much attention in the DPOY race, but he absolutely deserves first-team All-Pro.

4. The protection of eagles should be sharper

The Philadelphia Eagle allowed just nine points in one of the league’s most talented offense last week, keeping Dallas out of the end zone. But the Cowboys’ lack of production and scoring was hardly anything the Eagles did.

Between the accuracy of Dak Prescott’s delivery and some points, Dallas had at least 10 routine finishes – many that would have earned good snaps – fall incomplete. It was an ugly performance by Prescott, whose injured shoulder is likely a factor. Whatever the reason, the Cowboys didn’t exploit some of the Eagles’ mistakes.

The New York Giants offense is far less talented than the Cowboys, but the unit has scored 77 points in the last two weeks, and rookie defenseman Daniel Jones looks healthy. Between running back Saquon Barkley and rookie Darius Slayton, the Giants have the explosiveness to break big performances as they did throughout last week’s win.

The Eagle offense lacks the weapons to accumulate points against almost everyone – even if Zach Ertz can play through the damage to the ribs – so the defense needs to be careful.

5. Titans offense heavily dependent on explosive performances?

Since Week 10, when they won in Kansas City, the Tennessee Titans have 16 performances of at least 30 yards, tied for second in the NFL over that span despite a week in bye. Those performances average 51.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns, both leading the league.

That kind of explosiveness is startling for a serious offense that changed midfield. Coordinator Arthur Smith has been prominent with his game-action patterns, and Ryan Tannehill has been decisive and scrappy with his accuracy. Running back Derrick Henry and rookie A.J. Brown are both terrors in the open field.

But are the big shows sustainable?

Brown, remarkably, has accounted for six 30-yard receptions since Week 10, but he has benefited from poor coverage and handling. One came running, a misdirection game last week, the kind of game that normally runs for 20 to 30 yards, not for a 49-yard touchdown.

Another big gain (57 yards) came from the run of all men, tight end Jonnu Smith, in a relatively standard kick game as Smith lined up running. Smith also broke numerous touchdowns on a 41-yard TD last week, and Tajae Sharpe scored a 36-yard touchdown in a broken game in which Tannehill advertised. These kinds of shows feel more like external than norm.

Smith’s run came in Week 15’s loss to the Houston Texans, who the Titans have to beat on Sunday to secure a play off track. Tennessee’s only win in that competition was a 60-yard road to Brown, which required a great route and a perfect throw. Together, these two shows accounted for 27.1 percent of the Titans’ yard.

That’s not to say Tennessee can’t create more big shows in Houston, but the two tried very little last time. And if explosive games disappear, the offense can quickly dry up.

–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Media at field level

