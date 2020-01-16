advertisement

An all-time great quarterback had the worst game of his career the last time the Green Bay Packers visited the San Francisco 49ers.

Could Aaron Rodgers make it back to Sunday’s return game in the NFC Championship game?

Rodgers averaged just 3.15 yards per attempt in Week 12, the lowest for any start in his career with 0.35 yards. As with any 37-8 loss, there were a lot more issues than just attacking defenders, but he deserved a lot of blame and he should play much better on Sunday.

Here we will begin previewing our conference championship.

1. There is no time for sandlot games in Santa Clara

An elite pass rush can break down almost any obstacle, but the opposite is also true – an elite striker can neutralize almost any pass attack with cleverness, pre-snap awareness and surprise decision making.

Rodgers is certainly adept at this, but he is also fond of making sandwiches, sometimes at fault. Against this 49ers rushing pass, he should fight that rush as much as possible.

While the San Francisco rush was very good in Week 12, Rodgers was a contributor to some of the five sacks he received. He held the ball a very long shot despite being out in the market, including proper off-the-shuttle watch routes.

Time was also an issue at shows where Rodgers had no pressure. He took unnecessary punches in the pocket and allowed the windows to close, including a 36-yard touchdown for Marquez Valdes-Scantling thrown too late, winding from behind the end zone.

Rodgers receivers did some favor, dropping some passes and losing their foot occasionally (the ground at Levi Stadium is very polished). But capturing some other passages will not be enough in the match. Rodgers should deliver immediately and efficiently from the start, giving the pass rush less chance to move on.

2. The O-line of the packers should be sharp inside

Much of the 49ers ’pressure in November came through the interior, and not the advantage, a seasonal trend for Green Bay.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is an elite defender, and right tackle Bryan Bulaga is close to the same level when healthy. Bulaga left the first meeting with an injury, and swinging batsman Alex Light fought badly in his place, but Bakhtiari and Bulaga should be able to play Nick Bosa and Dee Ford (lost week 12) in a draw.

The problem is inside, where some teams – including the Niners – have attacked the Packers with stunts, twists and strikes. Right guard Billy Turner is the weakest link, but left guard Elgton Jenkins and center Corey Linsley have also been vulnerable. San Francisco defensive end Arik Armstead (two sacks, four hits on the QB) wreaked havoc as a player in Week 12, and linebacker Fred Warner was extremely devastating as a striker.

It is difficult to provide inside help, though the Packers may occasionally try to back up the inside. Most important will be communication and chemistry while trying to pass stunts.

The San Francisco Giants are too good to love the 40-plus rebounding points, so Green Bay must find success on the ground play. The 49ers’ run defense was excellent last week against the Minnesota Vikings, but it has been on the up and for most of the year.

3. Shanahan puts Pettine out of his comfort zone

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine know each other well. Shanahan worked on Pettine’s staff in Cleveland in 2014, and they have faced each other twice in the last two years, with Shanahan winning the schematic battle easily both times.

Pettine prefers lighter personnel, namely nickel and coin packs, but Shanahan uses as heavy a staff as any team in the league. In 2018, Pettine crawled using linebacker Oren Burks, but the then rookie fought hard.

Earlier this year, Pettine used bumper B.J. Goodson slightly (27 percent of snaps) but stuck mostly with nickel and coin packs, placing Ibraheim Campbell safety. That didn’t work either. The volume of Shanahan’s running schemes – on full display last week against Minnesota – is a lot to work out for any striker, let alone a safety who should hold against a 315 pound guard.

Despite the personnel pack, Goodson, Campbell and all-rounder Blake Martinez fought back against play-action in Week 12, diagnosing a late beating and struggling to find passages behind them. When the Packers tried to aggress with their defenses against the passers, Shanahan found a sharp post to finish George Kittle, utilizing the deep hollow midfield for a 61-yard touchdown.

Without great response despite the personnel, an early lead would do wonders for the Packers. It’s hard to see them slowing down the jogging and action game all day long.

4. The Chiefs have a decision to make against Henry

Derrick Henry (23 trucks, 188 yards, two touchdowns) beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a 35-32 upset at the Tennessee Titans’ in November in Nashville.

That started an absolute rage from Henry, who has 203 carries for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games dating to Week 10. He is riding the first touchdown in NFL history of three 180-plus-yard games.

So the Chiefs probably have to sell to stop Henry, right?

Well, the obvious conclusion may not be the correct one. For all of Henry’s success, the Titans offense only reached 14 points two weeks ago in New England. Of the 28 scorers in Baltimore last week, 21 came in shortfields (45 yards or less), and the only long drive (81 yards) required a 66-yard run.

As he improves, the Chiefs ’run defense is below average, so stopping Henry would require aggressiveness with numbers. But that will mean more opportunities for the Titans to attack deeply, which is likely to be the greatest danger.

Tennessee has assembled teams with new rookie receiver A.J. An open brown move. Coordinator Arthur Smith will also use fast catcher Calif Raymond, who caught a 52-yard bomb against Kansas City, a 40-yard TD in Indianapolis and a 45-yard score last week.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could best be served by removing the passing game with separate security views, leaving Henry churn on 5- and 6-yard gain and noise in the red zone, where the Titans efficiency should eventually regress.

Of course, Spagnuolo has the luxury of choosing this approach because he knows that his team’s action will score … a lot.

5. Can the Titans slow down the Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes unveiled the Titans defense in Week 10. In his first return game from a dislocated knee, he completed 36 of 50 for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee defensive coordinator and zone rotation discussions provided little resistance, and Mahomes’ overtime creation was clicking across all cylinders as much as he was in last week’s victory over the Texans.

Houston left the establishment last week to play mostly men’s coverage, the alleged “project” against Mahomes, but the results were dismal. The defensive tackles took a lot of hand, nobody could get the tight end Travis Kelce, and Mahomes constantly broke contain and found targets late down.

Pees likely won’t go much into human coverage like Houston did, but he should change from Week 10, perhaps selectively mixing man. Adoree ‘Jackson has the speed to hang with Tyreek Hill with safety help, and star safety Kevin Byard can survive in Kelce from time to time. Pees could even put Logan Ryan in Kelce from now on.

Regardless of coverage preferences, the Titans must do as much as possible to dare the Chiefs to run. Andy Reid has always been important, even more so in high-impact situations. This opens the door for Pees to get creative with his approach.

Could the Titans play their 3-2-6 coin pack – usually reserved for passing situations – at first and second down? Will they explode a seven-DB pack to match the Chiefs’ speed and provide better teams in Kelce? Don’t be surprised if Tennessee plays long stretches with only one or two true defensive linemen.

–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Media at field level

