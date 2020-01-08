advertisement



By Tom Krishner

DETROIT (AP) – Takata is recalling 10 million more front airbag inflators that have been sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and throw grenade fragments.

The recall is the last one that the bankrupt company agreed to in 2015 with the U.S. security regulators. It could complete the largest series of automobile recalls in U.S. history.

The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the United States that Takata should recall under the agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Vehicles from Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.

The automakers determine which models are affected and initiate their own recalls. Some have already made the announcements.

The recalled inflators were used to replace the dangerous ones made by Takata until a permanent cure could be developed.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags. The chemical can deteriorate over time if exposed to high levels of heat and moisture and burning too quickly. A metal canister and grenade fragments are blown apart.

Permanent replacement does not use ammonium nitrate.

At least 25 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds of takata inflators injured. Around 100 million inflators are recalled worldwide.

In a paperwork released on the NHTSA website on Wednesday, Takata said the 10 million figure was an estimate and many of the inflators were never built into vehicles. The company said it did not know how many vehicles were affected.

But the numbers are still huge. Subaru, for example, released recalls for nearly half a million vehicles on Wednesday to replace Takata inflators that were used as temporary repairs. The recalls relate to vehicles from the model years 2003 to 2014, including certain Forester, Baja, Impreza, WRX, Legacy and Outback models. The Saab 9-2x manufactured by Subaru for General Motors in 2005 and 2006 is also covered.

Owners can verify that their vehicles have been recalled by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

All Takata recalls are carried out gradually, depending on the age of the vehicle and the location. Vehicles registered further south, where it is hot and humid, have top priority.

The recent recalls could put an end to a saga that began with the first recall in 2001 and became the collectively largest recall in U.S. automobile history.

However, there are still some unresolved issues. By the end of 2020, Takata had to demonstrate that inflators that use ammonium nitrate with a moisture-absorbing chemical are safe. If this cannot be proven, Takata will have to recall millions of other inflators. NHTSA has not yet made a decision about these inflators.

General Motors, Ford and Mazda are also calling for exemptions from the recall for Takata inflators for millions of vehicles. The companies claim that their inflators are safe.

The remains of Takata were bought by Chinese key security systems for $ 1.6 billion (175 billion yen). The successor company is called Joyson Safety Systems.

