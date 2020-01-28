advertisement

DUSHANBE – Tajikistan has arrested 113 people accused of being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an illegal Islamic organization in the Central Asian country, Attorney General Yusuf Rakhmon said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested this month were two foreigners, a municipal official and more than 20 university professors, he said at a conference.

The government of the largely Muslim former Soviet republic has cracked down on Islamic opposition in recent years, banning Tajikistan’s Islamic Renaissance Party and accusing its leadership of plotting a coup.

Tajikistan has also blamed Islamists, and the ultra-tough Islamic State militant group in particular, for a series of deadly attacks on foreign tourists and local prison and border guard staff.

The Brotherhood, founded more than 90 years ago in Egypt, has survived repeated home invasions and has a network of groups throughout the Middle East and beyond, some directly linked to the Egyptian organization and others more connected.

Its founder Hassan al-Banna called for a religious revival and the creation of a caliphate under Sharia law.

Opponents of the Brotherhood, including some autocratic autocratic states, say it is a dangerous terrorist group that must be crushed. The movement says it has publicly renounced violence decades ago and pursues an Islamic vision by using peaceful means. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Maclean)

