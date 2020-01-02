advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s top military official was among the three missing on Thursday after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a northern mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had sent a team to rescue 13 people aboard the Black Hawk helicopter, which included Taiwan’s chief of staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, and several survivors had been found.

“Some crews are still trapped inside while some have exited,” a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast live on television, though further details would not be available until the troops reached the collision zone.

The helicopter caused emergency landing in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact with it at 8:22 a.m. today, the ministry said.

The incident comes a week before Democratic Taiwan holds the January 11 presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, canceled Thursday’s election campaign activities, and called on authorities to make every effort to save.

The United States, which has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international supporter and major arms supplier, sold 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in 2010.

It was not immediately clear whether the helicopter involved in Thursday’s incident was one of these.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be controlled by Beijing by force if necessary, regularly calls the island the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Felice Wu; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)

