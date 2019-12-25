advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urged parliament Wednesday to have more discussion on a proposed anti-penetration bill that the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence and has been condemned by the main opposition and Beijing .

The legislation is part of a multi-year effort to combat what many see in Taiwan as a Chinese effort to influence politics and the democratic process on the island. China claims that Taiwan is its territory if it needs to be controlled by Beijing.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan) has launched a renewed bid for legislation ahead of the January 11 presidential and parliamentary elections, and it may pass before the end of the year.

advertisement

Taiwan’s main opposition party, Kuomintang, which favors close ties with China, has condemned the proposed legislation as a “political tool” of Tsai and its DPP to win votes as it tries to paint them as Party agents. Chinese Communist.

Speaking in a live television policy presentation, Tsai said other democracies around the world had either already passed or were looking at adopting such legislation to prevent Chinese interference in their internal affairs.

“Compared to these countries, Taiwan faces more direct threats and penetration from China,” Tsai said.

But some people at home think this “democratic defense network” is a provocation and similar to martial law, she added.

“I think this is a very negative and undesirable picture.”

Those who have concerns about the law should detail exactly what those concerns are and not just utter empty phrases against it, Tsai said.

People can have a full discussion on this in parliament, she added.

“I believe in the Juan Legislature, as long as everyone sits down and has a good speech, there will be plenty of time and space for everyone to have a full discussion.”

Speaking earlier in the day in Beijing, China’s Policy Office on Policy Making reiterated its opposition to the bill, saying the DPP was trying to “turn sobriety” on democracy and increase hostility.

China has repeatedly denied interfering in Taiwan’s policy.

The bill was drafted by the DPP and aims to ban political activities and funding by “foreign hostile forces” – generally seen as a reference to China.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on the bill next week, a move that has drawn criticism, not just from the Kuomintang opposition.

Terry Gou, the founder of Apple Foxconn supplier and Taiwan’s richest man, told a Taiwanese television station on Tuesday that he would protest outside parliament himself if the DPP rushes through legislation. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

advertisement