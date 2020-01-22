advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wrote to Pope Francis to complain about the Chinese pressure on the island Beijing claims and claims that China wants to threaten its democracy and freedom.

The Vatican is one of only 15 countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the only one in Europe. Taiwan, however, was concerned about the Vatican’s efforts to normalize relations with China, especially after a landmark pact on the appointment of bishops in 2018.

China, which believes Tsai wants formal independence for Taiwan, has put pressure on the president, who won reelection this month after a landslide on a platform to defend himself against Beijing.

According to Tsai, Taiwan is an independent country with the official name “Republic of China”.

Taiwan hopes that its differences with China will be resolved peacefully, wrote Tsai in her letter, released on January 21 by the Presidential Office in response to a message from Pope Francis on January 1, World Peace Day.

“However, the cross-strait dialogue is currently very difficult,” she wrote.

“The main sticking point is that China has so far been unwilling to give up its desire to control Taiwan.”

She added, “It continues to threaten Taiwan’s democratic freedoms and human rights by threatening to use violence against Taiwan, false news, cyber attacks, and diplomatic means.”

But despite China’s “severe oppression”, Taiwan is making progress in working with friendly and like-minded countries, so other democracies recognize it as the best partner for maintaining peace and stability, she added.

China’s recent military operations and exercises in the cross-strait and surrounding areas have created regional unrest and increased international distrust of China, Tsai said.

China has stepped up its military activities near Taiwan since Tsai first took office in 2016. In the run-up to the elections, bomber patrols flew across the island and sent its latest aircraft carrier, the Shandong, through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Beijing cut diplomatic ties to the Vatican in 1951 and remains concerned that an independent church in China could jeopardize its authority.

The 2018 agreement, which has been in place for more than 10 years, gives the Vatican a long-awaited say in the election of bishops in China, previously only appointed by the communist authorities. Critics, especially conservative Catholics, called it a sellout.

By Ben Blanchard

