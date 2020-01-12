advertisement

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected in a landslide victory yesterday, as a severe charge against China could cause further tension.

Tsai, which stands for Taiwan’s independence, has won almost 8.2 million votes in total, more than any other Taiwanese president since the island held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

The anti-government riots in Hong Kong, which was ruled by China, were the focus of a campaign in which Tsai held up Taiwan as a beacon of hope for demonstrators in the former British colony and refused Beijing’s offer of a “one country, two systems” model.

Tsai Ing-Wen waves after contacting supporters after she was re-elected President of Taiwan. Image: Carl Court / Getty Images. Supporters respond after confirmation that Tsai Ing-Wen was re-elected as President of Taiwan by the Democratic Progressive Party. Image: Carl Court / Getty Images. A supporter of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying / AP

China claims that Taiwan is its sacred territory so that it can be violently captured if necessary. A threat that President Xi Jinping affirmed a year ago and preferred a peaceful solution.

“We hope the Beijing authorities understand that a democratic Taiwan with a people-elected government will not give in to threats and intimidation,” Tsai told reporters on Saturday.

She added that Beijing must understand the will of the Taiwanese people and only the Taiwanese people can decide its future, and repeated its firm opposition to “one country, two systems”.

In a statement from the state media, the Chinese Office for Taiwan Affairs affirmed its commitment to this approach and its rejection of any form of independence. Tsai beat her main opponent Han Kuo-yu from the Kuomintang Party, which advocates close ties with China, with more than 2.6 million votes.

The Tsai Democratic Progressive Party, which underlines the extent of its victory, also won a majority in parliament.

The United States, Taiwan’s strongest international supporter and main arms supplier, congratulated Tsai.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo called Taiwan a “force for the good in the world”.

“The United States thanks President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States and welcomes her commitment to maintaining cross-street stability in the face of relentless pressure,” Pompeo said in a statement.

In the southern city of Kaoshiung, where he is mayor, Han, who had to stave off Tsai’s allegations on the campaign trail, said that he and his party were puppets from Beijing. He called to congratulate Tsai. “I still hope to see a united Taiwan after we wake up,” said Han, accompanied by a wave of sad music on stage.

“I urge President Tsai Ing-wen to focus on giving people a life in which they can live safely and happily.”

Han said that Taiwan can only be safe and successful if it has good relations with Beijing.

