TAIPEI – Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.

The main part of the helicopter lay in a northern forest, crowned in the fog, with its shreds shattered as dozens of rescuers combed the rubble for survivors, pictures released by emergency authorities showed.

Chief of the General Staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, died in the incident, while five of the 13 people on board survived, the military said in a statement.

“Eight of our colleagues were killed,” a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast live on television.

The defense ministry said it had deployed a rescue team following the forced landing of the Black Hawk helicopter in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact with the craft at 8:22 p.m.

The helicopter had left Taipei on a mission to visit soldiers in the northeastern Yilan district before the Lunar New Year at the end of the month.

The incident comes a week before Democratic Taiwan holds the January 11 presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, canceled all campaign activities by Saturday, and called on authorities to make every effort to save. She is scheduled to give a speech at 3 p.m.

The United States, which has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international supporter and major arms supplier, sold the island 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in 2010.

It was not immediately clear if the helicopter in Thursday’s incident was one of them, however.

The incident was the latest in a series of aviation accidents in Taiwan, after the 2018 crash of a Black Hawk helicopter off its eastern coast killed six people on board and a F-16 fighter jet crash killed one pilot the same year .

In 2016, the Navy mistakenly fired a supersonic rocket, hitting a fishing boat in the waters separating Taiwan from rival China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be controlled by Beijing by force if necessary, regularly calls the island the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Felice Wu; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)

