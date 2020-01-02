advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after a helicopter transporting them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Much of the helicopter lay in a foggy northern forest, its razors shattered as dozens of rescuers combed the rubble for survivors, photos released by emergency authorities showed.

The reasons for the collision, in the wake of a forced landing, were unknown, the military said in a statement, adding that the chief of staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, had died while five of the 13 on board survived.

Shen, who took up his post in July, was Taiwan’s highest-ranking general who died in the line of duty, President Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that she had asked the defense minister to launch an investigation.

“We need to find out the cause of the incident,” she told reporters in the northeastern Yilan district, where the helicopter was headed after leaving Taipei.

“Most importantly, (we) must ensure the stability of our military and national defense.”

The defense ministry said it had deployed a rescue team following the crash of the Black Hawk helicopter in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact with the craft at 8:07 p.m.

“Eight of our colleagues were killed,” a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast live on television.

CAMP CAMP DIVISIONS

The incident, which comes a week before Taiwan’s democratic presidential and parliamentary elections on January 11, disrupted campaign events.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election, canceled all campaign activities by Saturday, while opposition presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party suspended campaigns by Friday.

“Kuomintang urges related authorities to investigate the incident as soon as possible and to conduct a thorough search on the same aircraft to prevent tragedy from happening again,” the party said in a statement.

The helicopter involved in Thursday’s incident was one of 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters that the United States sold to Taiwan in 2010, the Central News Agency said.

Although the United States has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island’s strongest international backer and major arms supplier.

The US de facto embassy in Taiwan expressed its condolences, saying it was ready to help in the aftermath of the tragedy, but without detailing what such assistance might bring.

The incident was the latest aviation accident in Taiwan, after the 2018 crash of a Black Hawk helicopter on its east coast killed six people on board, and the crash of an F-16 fighter jet killed one pilot that same year.

In 2016, the Navy mistakenly fired a supersonic rocket, hitting a fishing boat in the waters separating Taiwan from rival China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be controlled by Beijing by force if necessary, regularly calls the island the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Felice Wu; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)

