TAIPEI – Three U.S. Air Force aircraft, including two B-52 bombers, flew near Taiwan on February 12.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international supporter, even if there is no formal diplomatic relationship, and it is also the island’s main source of arms.

Tensions between Taiwan and China claiming the island increased on Sunday and Monday as Taiwan sent F-16 soldiers in the shadows approaching Chinese bombers and fighters.

China has been flying the so-called “island encirclement exercises” since 2016 when Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen took office. Beijing believes that Tsai, who won re-election last month, wants to advance the island’s formal independence.

According to Tsai, Taiwan is an independent country with the official name “Republic of China”.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, an American MC-130, a special mission aircraft based on the C-130 Hercules transport, flew southwards along the Taiwan Strait.

The two B-52 bombers lined Taiwan’s east coast, also southbound, the ministry added.

The Taiwan Armed Forces monitored both types of flights and nothing unusual was observed without further details.

The U.S. Air Force has a major base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, which is near Taiwan.

The Chinese regime described its Sunday and Monday exercises as measures to preserve national sovereignty. It has never used military force to connect Taiwan to the mainland.

Taiwan has asked China to focus its efforts on fighting the new corona virus instead of threatening the island.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement Wednesday earlier that China’s military activities had only caused trouble on the island and had hampered the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

“Our government will continue to be pragmatic and cautious, be careful with cross-strait relations, and deepen cooperation with countries with similar ideals, including the United States, in response to the increasing threat from the Chinese military,” she added ,

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

