TAIPEI – Taiwan’s attendance at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require China’s permission, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The lack of WHO membership on the island, due to China’s opposition, which considers it a Chinese province rather than a separate state, has been an increasingly serious point for Taiwan in the midst of the virus outbreak.

Taiwan has complained that it has been unable to obtain timely information from the WHO, and has accused China of passing inaccurate information on the organization to the total number of Taiwan virus cases, which stands at 18. China has more more than 44,000.

But in a small diplomatic breakthrough for the island, his health experts were allowed this week to attend an online technical meeting on the virus.

China’s foreign ministry said it was because China gave its approval for Taiwan’s participation. Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou said China was trying to get credit for something it did not deserve.

“The participation of our experts in this WHO forum was an agreement made by our government and the WHO directly. There was no need for China’s approval, “Ou added.

Taiwan’s experts participated in a personal ability to avoid political disputes and did not give their nationality when they joined the online forum, she said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan’s WHO exclusion became another controversial point between China and the United States last week, after the US ambassador to Geneva told the WHO Executive Board that the agency should deal directly with the Taiwanese government. .

China, which says Beijing properly represents Taiwan in the WHO, accused the United States of having a political “mortgage” on the issue.

China and the WHO say they have ensured that Taiwan is up to date with virus developments and that communication with the island is smooth.

Taiwan’s democratically elected government says it alone has the right to represent the island’s 23 million people, that it has never been part of the People’s Republic of China and that it does not need to be represented by them. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

