advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s attendance at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week about the new coronavirus was the result of face-to-face talks between the island and the body and did not require China’s permission, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on February 12.

The lack of WHO membership on the island due to China’s objections, which the island sees as a stubborn Chinese province rather than an independent state, has increasingly hurt Taiwan in the face of the outbreak of the corona virus.

advertisement

Taiwan has complained that it was unable to receive information from WHO in a timely manner, and has accused China of providing the organization with incorrect information about the total number of Taiwan virus cases (18).

With a small diplomatic breakthrough for the island, health experts were allowed to attend an online technical meeting on the virus this week.

China’s foreign ministry said this was because China approved Taiwan’s participation. Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said China is trying to recognize something it doesn’t deserve.

“Our experts’ participation in this WHO forum was an agreement that our government and WHO made directly. China’s approval was not required, ”added Ou.

Taiwan experts had personally participated in avoiding political clashes and had not disclosed their nationality when they joined the online forum.

WHO replied to Reuters’ questions and said the goal of the meeting was to bring world leaders together “to set research priorities and accelerate the generation of critical scientific information and the most needed medical tools” to respond to the emergency again contribute coronavirus, COVID-19.

Taiwan’s WHO expulsion became another issue between China and the United States last week after the United States ambassador to the United States in Geneva told the WHO executive board that the agency should deal directly with the Taiwan government ,

Taiwan’s democratically elected government declares that it alone has the right to represent the island’s 23 million people, that it has never been part of China and that it does not have to represent it.

By Ben Blanchard

advertisement