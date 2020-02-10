advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s Air Force rallied for the second consecutive year on February 10 to intercept Chinese jets approaching the Beijing-claimed island when tensions between the two took on a potentially dangerous military dimension.

The Taiwan Defense Ministry said that Chinese jets accompanying H-6 bombers briefly crossed an unofficial cross-strait line on the Taiwan Strait that separated the two.

The Chinese plane then retreated to the west side of the line, the ministry added without identifying the jets.

The H-6 were on a training mission in the Pacific after crossing the Bashi Channel that separated Taiwan from the Philippines. The ministry added and shared the image of a Taiwanese F-16 that accompanied one of the H-6 bombers.

China has been flying the so-called “island encirclement exercises” since 2016 when Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen took office. Beijing believes that Tsai, who won re-election last month, wants to advance the island’s formal independence.

Democratically governed Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China – its official name – and has never been part of the Chinese regime.

Chinese jets, including J-11 fighters, also flew into the Bashi Channel and then into the Pacific on Sunday before returning to the base via Miyako Strait, which is located between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa in northeastern Taiwan flew.

According to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency, the F-16 carried live rockets on Sunday.

There was no immediate Chinese response to Monday’s incident. This is the second time since 2016 that Taiwan claims Chinese jets crossed the strait midline. Their military aircraft tend to stay on their own side.

The Chinese Office for Taiwan Affairs, however, asked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan “not to play with fire”.

China’s Eastern Theater Command described the military’s ready-to-go patrol on Sunday as “a necessary measure aimed at the current situation on the cross-strait and the preservation of national sovereignty”.

The Chinese regime has never used military force to connect Taiwan to the mainland.

Tensions between Taiwan and China

The last flyby came when Taiwan’s elected Vice President William Lai returned from a visit to Washington, where he attended the high-profile National Prayer Breakfast that President Donald Trump spoke to. China denounced Lai’s trip.

Washington is Taipei’s main supporter and arms supplier, although there is no official diplomatic relationship.

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive issue in its relations with the United States.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing have continued to deteriorate recently when Taiwan accused China of preventing the island from accessing full information from the World Health Organization (WHO) or attending its meetings.

China should focus on controlling the spread of the virus instead of threatening Taiwan, Tsai said on Monday.

Taiwan’s China Policy Making Mainland Affairs Council said the island’s 23 million people would not bow to the threats.

“In recent years, communist airplanes and warships have frequented the Taiwan Strait area and tried to use weapons to force unification,” it said.

“Various provocative acts have seriously damaged the cross-strait status quo and increased regional tensions.”

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

