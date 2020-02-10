advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan Air Force slammed armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese aircraft flying around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense as a threat to regional peace and stability.

China has been flying what it calls “island siege” since 2016 when Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen first took office.

Beijing believes Tsai, who won re-election last month, wants to postpone the island’s official independence. It says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said Chinese J-11 fighters and H-6 bombs flew into the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan, then out into the Pacific before going back to base through the Miyako Strait, located between the islands of Taiwan. Japan to Miyako and Okinawa, northeast of Taiwan.

“During this period, the national army properly used air reconnaissance aircraft and air defense forces in accordance with the combat readiness regulations,” she said.

She provided a photo of a Taiwan F-16 air force shading one of the Chinese H-6 bombs. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said the F-16s were carrying live rockets.

“Missions long distance from the sea of ​​Chinese Communists have affected regional security and stability and jeopardized the peace and prosperity shared by all parties in the region,” the ministry said.

China’s Eastern Theater Command, in a statement late Sunday, made by the official Chinese Army’s Liberation Army Daily, said the planes carried out “genuine combat-oriented training”.

“Taiwan and its island are sacred and inalienable parts of China. The Chinese military’s ready combat patrol was a fully legal and necessary action aimed at the current situation in the Taiwan Strait and the preservation of national sovereignty. “

TAIPEI-PART LINKS

The flight came as Taiwan’s Vice President-elect, William Lai, was returning from a visit to Washington, where he attended the high-profile National Prayer Breakfast, in which US President Donald Trump spoke. China has denounced Lai’s trip.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing have deteriorated in recent weeks following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, with Taiwan accusing China of preventing the island from accessing full information from the World Health Organization (WHO) or attending meetings. her.

Taiwan is not a WHO member because of China’s objections that the island is merely a Chinese province whose interests in health are properly represented by Beijing.

But in a slight diplomatic breakthrough for Taiwan, the WHO said Taiwanese experts will attend an online meeting of experts on the virus this week.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said this was a “good start” and that they would try to attend more WHO events.

Taiwan’s WHO problems last week became another point of interest in Sino-US ties, with the US ambassador to the US in Geneva telling the agency to deal directly with the Taiwanese government, drawing a sharp rebuke from China. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Neil Fullick and Himani Sarkar)

