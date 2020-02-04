advertisement

TAIPEI – Taiwan dramatically escalated its word war with Beijing on February 4 because the island was excluded from the World Health Organization. China has prevented Taiwan from receiving information about the outbreak of the corona virus in good time.

Taiwan is not a WHO member because of China’s objections. Beijing says the island is a headstrong Chinese province and is adequately represented in the organization by China.

Taiwan says it is not part of communist China and never has been.

China informed WHO on Monday that it had shared complete information about the coronavirus with Taiwan and that communication between the two sides had been “smooth”.

The WHO also says Taiwan has received the information it needs.

In Taipei, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwan received very limited information and was unable to obtain it quickly.

“Although the virus is really serious, they still use the one-China principle to keep Taiwan from attending WHO technical meetings,” she said.

The Chinese regime regards Taiwan as part of its territory, even though the island is a full democracy with its own military, currency and constitution. And Beijing has never used military force to unite the island.

Taiwan has reported 10 cases of the corona virus.

“Illness has no national borders,” added Ou. “It’s fundamentally hideous to make political considerations about human health and safety.”

Taiwan had received information about viruses from friendly countries such as the United States and Japan, and added that Taiwan’s efforts to prevent epidemics appeared to have worked well.

In another conflict between Taiwan and WHO, Taiwan Minister of Health Chen Shih-Chung said they protested to WHO because they listed a total of 13 cases for the island on their website.

“This is fake news,” Chen told reporters. “Our confirmed cases are only 10.”

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The island said on Tuesday that it would refuse entry to all foreigners who had been to China in the past 14 days from Friday, thereby extending an existing ban on visitors from China, which does not include travelers and residents of Hong Kong and Macau.

Late on Monday, China allowed the first batch of an estimated 500 Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan, which the government has banned to curb the spread of the virus, to return home.

Taiwan has complained that China has not responded to requests for citizens to leave, even though Beijing has given permission to other governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

A statement from the Taiwan Mainland Council on Tuesday said 247 people arrived at Taipei’s main international airport late Monday.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked her Facebook page for efforts by both sides to bring her countrymen home.

“Although the two sides of the cross-strait have different political positions, human rights and humanitarian aid should face political considerations in the face of the virus,” she wrote.

By Ben Blanchard. The Epoch Times contributed to this report.

