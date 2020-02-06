advertisement

TAIPEI / GENEVA – Taiwan on February 6 th accused China of providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with false information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.

At the WHO headquarters in Geneva, the United States and China clashed because Taiwan was excluded from participating in WHO meetings where China is responsible for Taiwan.

On Tuesday, WHO corrected the number of cases reported on the island after reporting 13. At the time when Taiwan only had 10 cases, there were 13 cases on Thursday.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said at a press conference that the essence of the problem is that China is giving WHO the wrong case numbers.

“This was incorrect information provided by China that caused the error,” she said.

Ou said Taiwan also protested to the WHO because it changed the name of the island, which it now calls “Taipei and its environs”, after “Taiwan, China”, then “Taipei Community” and then only “Taipei” had been called. “

“We ask the WHO not to put Taiwan’s information under China, which will result in errors after errors.”

So far, according to Taiwan, the main consequence has been Italy, including Taiwan, in its flight ban from China.

Taiwan is not a WHO member, since China, which sees the island as an idiosyncratic Chinese province rather than a country, adequately represents Taiwan in the organization.

Democratically governed Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China – its official name – and has never been part of the Chinese regime.

“For the rapidly developing coronavirus, it is a technical necessity for the WHO to provide visible public health data about Taiwan as an affected area and to communicate directly with the Taiwanese health authorities,” said Andrew Bremberg, United States Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva WHO Executive Council.

Japan supported this stance, with Ambassador Ken Okaniwa telling the forum: “We should not create a geographical vacuum by creating a situation in which a particular region cannot even join the WHO as an observer.”

Cong Ze, a Chinese diplomat who spoke to the WHO, expressed his “strong dissatisfaction” that some countries raised the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the technical meeting.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the numbers.

By Ben Blanchard and Stephanie Nebehay

