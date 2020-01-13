advertisement

Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers from the finale of the first season of “The Mandalorian”

Taika Waititi, who voiced IG-11 theft robot in “The Mandalorian,” believes fans should file a petition to bring the Hunter / Nurse Droid back for the second season of the Disney + “Star Wars” series.

“I think we just have to file a petition because I think this character has held up all season, right?” Waititi told TheWrap on Monday. “He was the hero from the first episode.”

advertisement

IG-11 appeared in three episodes this season. Waititi led the season finale, Chapter 8: Billing, in which IG-11 heroically sacrificed and detonated to allow Mandalorians, Baby Yoda, and Cara Dune to escape Moff Gideon and his forces.

Also read: Director Taika Waititi says 6 Oscar nominations for “Jojo Rabbit” is “Massive”

“Waititi’s” Jojo Rabbit “was nominated for six Oscars on Monday morning, including” Best Film “,” Best Supporting Actress “,” Costume Design “,” Film Editing “,” Custom Screenplay “and” Production Design “.

What’s next for the New Zealand filmmaker’s post-Oscars? A return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I just made this film, a sports film in Hawaii with Michael Fassbender,” said Waititi. “In August I start filming another” Thor “film.”

This film is called “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Waititi directed “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, which was considered the best in the “Thor” series and grossed $ 854 million worldwide.

Taika Waititi’s Movies, Worst Rated (Photos)

Actress, writer and director Taika Waititi has grown from New Zealand’s indie prodigy to a box-office hit in recent years, with a famous comedy style that goes beyond fandom and genre. It is difficult for you to find a really bad film in your filmography. So when we examine his six efforts behind the camera, keep in mind that we’re mostly splitting hair. He is a unique talent that combines hard emotional storylines with bizarre gags, so meticulously that it is hard to believe that he can get away with it.

6. “Eagle vs. Shark” (2007) Taika Waititi’s debut film is a restrained comedy about outcasts fighting depression, but while Waititi seems sensitive to their plight, “Eagle vs. Shark” is frustratingly out of balance. Loren Taylor plays an introverted young woman who has a crush on a socially awkward Jemaine Clement. she follows him to his hometown, where he finally wants to beat up his old high school bully. But Clement is so self-centered that it’s hard to spark an interest in these two supposedly lovable Kooks growing together. She’s a joy, he’s a Cad, and although we can sympathize with her unique brands of misfortune, it’s clear that one of our heroes, despite the seemingly happy ending of the film, has a lot more to do before they’re ready Be the partner that the other needs.

5. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) Taika Waititi’s quirky Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is exactly what the god of thunder needs in adrenaline. “Ragnarok” sends Chris Hemsworth’s hero to a planet where he is immediately locked up and forced to fight the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, never better than Banner or his counterpart) while Thor’s brother Loki manipulates the strange dystopia behind the scenes and Tessa Thompson steals every single scene as the drinking-resistant Valkyrie. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett Hela, Odin’s rejected daughter, successfully defeats Asgard in Thor’s absence. Beautifully stylized and very funny, “Thor: Ragnarok” suffers only because it came after the cliffhanger ending of “Thor: The Dark World” and has to pack scatter points for an entire plot before Waititi is finally free to start cutting and taking the franchise in refreshing, weird directions.

4. “Jojo Rabbit” (2019) It takes a skillful and empathetic comic filmmaker to make Nazi Germany the backdrop for a sweet coming-of-age story, and Waititi has what it takes. “Jojo Rabbit” plays Roman Griffin Davis as the title character, a boy in the last years of the Second World War who believes in German propaganda so much that his imaginary best friend is Adolf Hitler, who is (cheekily) played by Waititi himself. Jojo’s untested fanaticism is challenged when he learns that his mother, played by Scarlett Johansson, hides a young Jewish girl named Else (Thomasin McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”) in her crawlspace. “Jojo Rabbit” vigorously mocks the idiotic mob mentality of hatred, while tenderly withdrawing one of the converts into human empathy and causing tears and laughter alike. It’s an excellent movie, but just a little more sophisticated than Waititi’s other adorable comedies.

3. “Boy” (2010) Waititi’s often overlooked second film is another heartbreaking and hilarious story about a boy desperately looking for a father figure, although his best hope (played by Taika Waititi) is clearly hopeless. James Rolleston plays the title character, owned by Michael Jackson and his absent father in the early 1980s. He suddenly shows up one day to look for money that he buried in the back yard. Waititi does his best in Boy, as a man who takes advantage of his fatherly status but is clearly not qualified to care for a houseplant, let alone children. Absolutely serious, endearing, fun and entertaining filmmaking with a touch of magic on the edges.

2. “What we do in the shade” (2014) You’ll find it hard to find a funnier modern horror comedy than “What We Do in the Shadows,” directed and starred by Waititi and Clement. A group of vampires from very different generations shares a house in New Zealand and struggles every day to adapt to contemporary culture, while their centuries-old neuroses remain completely uncontrolled. “Shadows” humanizes these monsters, but never forgets that they are actually murderers, and the sometimes cruel contrast is a wonderfully creepy delight. But we can’t help but love those creatures of the night who just want friendship and love and acceptance, even if they suck your veins dry. And the cameo of a group of equally sensitive modern werewolves is a classic piece of comedy.

1. “Hunt for the Wild” (2016) Waititi’s most beautiful coming-of-age story so far tells the story of an orphan (Julian Dennison) who finally finds the right, loving parents. But when a tragedy occurs and he is immediately kidnapped, he flees into the forest with his foster father (Sam Neill). The return takes so long that New Zealand believes the boy has been kidnapped. With nothing left to lose, they choose to stay on the run and live off the land to build a spectacular connection as efforts to catch them become more and more ridiculous. It begins intimately and develops into a straightforward “Mad Max” area. Filmmaking is so natural – and the characters are so specific and endearing – that you can hardly figure out exactly where the shift is taking place. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is a family film masterpiece, as wild as it is heartwarming.

Previous slide

Next slide

What is the rating of “Jojo Rabbit” in the filmography by the kiwi author?

Actress, writer and director Taika Waititi has grown from New Zealand’s indie prodigy to a box-office hit in recent years, with a famous comedy style that goes beyond fandom and genre. It is difficult for you to find a really bad film in your filmography. So when we examine his six efforts behind the camera, keep in mind that we’re mostly splitting hair. He is a unique talent that combines hard emotional storylines with bizarre gags, so meticulously that it is hard to believe that he can get away with it.

advertisement