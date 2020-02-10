advertisement

The biggest advantage of a director is that you can cast yourself. “Taika Waititi lets out an amused scream. We laugh too, but the longer we hang his words in the air, the more we realize that, firstly, he’s just kidding and secondly, the statement can definitely be applied to many of his most important works. Flight of the Conchords, Boy, Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Jojo Rabbit are just a handful of projects where Waititi was on both sides of the camera.

“I love being responsible for every aspect of filmmaking, and I’m not ashamed of it at all. I love myself!” Giggles the kiwi. “But I really enjoy doing all that silly shit on the big screen. I think it’s funny that people continue to see and like it. ”

Waititi’s latest film, Jojo Rabbit, won the coveted People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 two weeks before our interview. Two weeks later, Variety published a story claiming that Jojo could be a true Oscars contender. It was pointed out that last year’s People’s Choice winner Green Book won the Oscar for Best Film.

This category of the Canadian festival has an even longer history of predicting Oscar nominations, if not winners – films like La La Land 2016 and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing 2017 in Missouri are also a thing of the past. But Waititi doesn’t read too much into it. “Of course I want the movie to please,” he says. “It’s really just a great feeling of relief. You spend so much time doing this thing, so it’s always nice when people don’t hate it.”

Hate – or anti-hate – is really what Jojo Rabbit is all about. The film is based on the 2004 novel “Caging Skies” by the New Zealand author Christine Leunens. It tells the story of a Hitler-owned 10-year-old named Jojo (played by first-time actor Roman Griffin Davis) who discovered in the last years of World War II that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) was hiding a Jewish girl. Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in his dead sister’s bedroom.

After the first shock is over, Jojo finds his loyalty to the leader dissolving when he becomes friends with “this Jew” and later falls in love with him. Meanwhile, Jojo is encouraged and ridiculed by his imaginary friend: a stupid, bulbous Hitler who is played by Waititi himself.

“I never intended to play Hitler,” Waititi admits. “I mean, I don’t really meet the criteria on paper. I’m brown, I have this big, thick, gooey hair – I’m not the obvious choice.”

He says it was Fox Searchlight that was “adamant” that he played the part and that they were only interested in making the film when Waititi did it. “You said:” We believe that no one else will be able to play the role as you imagined it. “And they were actually right. I have a fairly strong ownership right to the character, even though it’s just a horrible, terrible person.”

Waititi is a Maori Jew, although he has not turned too much to the film with his ethnicity. One criticism Jojo Rabbit made after his appearance on the festival circuit was that his dealings with Nazi Germany were too “harmless” and “thinly etched” to cite the critical critics. But these are not inglorious basterds. It’s a pastel-colored satire that overcomes audience demographics to pick laughs from unexpected places – a joke that implies that rabbis use foreskins as ear plugs is just one of many lols.

“I’m not an idiot. I know I shouldn’t go too far to make the Nazis sympathetic, to skim over the Jewish experience, or to illuminate one of the most tragic and embarrassing moments in human history,” explains Waititi. “It’s a shameful spot in the human file. And it’s not just a German thing – it’s a human thing. Only a group of people who happen to come from an area in Europe that has undergone a lot of changes.”

When asked if he thinks it will be more difficult to produce bold and original comedies, Waititi answers with a tough no. “I think the comedy has really evolved. Now it’s getting really smart. You see Fleabag (awarded the Emmy Award by Phoebe Waller-Bridges) – there are shows and films that combine real heartache, tragedy and emotionality with great jokes and funny writing. For me it is an exciting new arena for comedy. ”

Time will tell if Jojo Rabbit will make it to the Oscars (besides Waititi, McKenzies and Johansson’s appearances are worthy of prizes – as is Sam Rockwell, who plays a washed-up SS officer with composure). But the actor-director-writer has a lot to do until then – especially the fourth episode of Thor, who got in the garbage can of the Bad Superhero Movie before Waititi found out.

When we ask Waititi what it was like to encourage Chris Hemsworth to be funny in a Marvel movie, he insists it was easy. “Chris is a really funny guy. It becomes obvious as soon as you meet him. Not only is he crazy and cool, he is also that adorable fool who has that clever sense of humor,” he says, adding, “for me just wanted to say, “You have permission to be yourself.”

Waititi speaks similarly of Natalie Portman, who is to inherit Thor’s hammer in the upcoming Love and Thunder. “She has a bad sense of humor, it’s very cool to hang out with her.

“I would probably say that I encourage most people to add a touch of humor to the role, whatever that role is,” he says. If we look back at his catalog of works – and indeed at the cameos in Jojo (of which Stephen Merchant’s grinning Gestapo agent is a real highlight) – we have to admit that he has a knack for it.

Jojo Rabbit will be released in theaters on December 26th.

