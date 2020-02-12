The beloved author and director was awarded the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his work on “Jojo Rabbit”.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

After his Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”, the author and director Taika Waititi wrote a cover story together with Variety, in which he looks back on the crazy shot that was the shortened 2020 Oscars season. “Jojo Rabbit” is one of the most critical films to win an Oscar this year (second after “Joker”). The grown-up dramedy takes place in Nazi Germany and follows a boy in the Hitler Youth camp, whose worldview has been shaken after discovering that his mother hides a Jewish teenager in her house. Waititi’s humorous tone and his role as imaginary Adolf Hitler separated the critics after the world premiere of “Jojo Rabbit” at TIFF (Eric Kohn from IndieWire criticized Waititi for turning the Holocaust into a punch line). Waititi tells Variety that if the Jewish heritage had been better known, there would have been less criticism of the film.

“Yes!” Waititi replies when asked if the backlash against the film would have been more subdued if it had been from Taika Cohen and more people knew he was a Jew. “You did a press screening with many Jewish press representatives, and many of the comments were,” I wish we knew he was Jewish before we saw the film. “

connected

connected

However, the director suggests that Waititi is Jewish (his grandfather is of Russian-Jewish origin) in the marketing of the film or during press trips and the Oscar campaign, which would have affected the film’s impact. “It almost feels like getting involved when you consider that you might have to put the poster on:” Don’t worry, the director is a Jew! “Or:” I know how you feel. Check it out, ”says Waititi.

As for the rumors surrounding the film’s TIFF debut, Disney was nervous about releasing “Jojo Rabbit” because the film’s nervousness violated the studio’s healthier, more family-friendly image. Waititi tells Variety that he suspects this is a lie. “The people who run Disney have always been very supportive,” says Waititi. “They saw the film and they love it.”

Disney must love Waititi because Searchlight quickly supported its follow-up project, “Jojo Rabbit”, the true football drama “Next Goal Wins”. Waititi has already finished the main photography and is now going into the editing phase with his “Jojo” Oscar. Campaign is over. The director says a release for the film is planned for fall 2020. Read the cover story of Waititi’s Oscars on the Variety website.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.