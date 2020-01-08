advertisement

The Directors Guild of America nominations for the feature film include a number of recognized masters, including Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”, Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Sam Mendes for “1917” and Korean author Bong Joon Ho for “parasite.”

Taika Waititi may not have been mentioned in her company when he was best known for comedies and horror films like “What are we doing in the shadows?” And “Hunt for the Wilderpeople?” But he joined the ranks of these other directors on Tuesday morning when the Directors Guild nominated him for “Jojo Rabbit”.

However, the list of nominees also means that the DGA faces the same questions that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced when nominating a purely male director list for the Golden Globe.

Also read: Taika Waititi says he didn’t even try to set up studios for his WWII comedy “Jojo Rabbit”

The writer and director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, would have been the most likely woman to have been nominated, although she also worked for Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Alma Har’el for Honey Boy, Mati Diop for “The Farewell” could stand. Atlantics ”, Celine Sciamma for“ Portrait of a Lady on Fire ”and a few others.

But the DGA nominated Har’el, Diop, and Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) in their first category, along with Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz for “The Peanut Butter Hawk.”

After the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild and the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild was the last of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce their nominations. Three films – “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” – have now been nominated by the DGA, the PGA and the WGA as well as by a SAG ensemble. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” was nominated by the DGA, the PGA and the SAG and would certainly have been nominated by the WGA if it had been eligible.

Almost always, four of the five DGA nominees received Oscar nominations for best director. The only exceptions in the past 12 years were in 2010 when all five matched. 2012 when an eccentric list of Oscar nominees only produced two matches; and last year when three of the five were in line.

Since the Directors Guild began awarding in 1948, the DGA winner has won the Oscar almost seven times.

The nominations:

Outstanding directorial achievements in feature films

Bong Joon Ho

“Parasite”

(Neon)

Mr. Bong’s management team:

Production manager: Park Min Chul

First assistant director: Kim Seong Sik

Sam Mendes

“1917”

(Universal Pictures)

The management team of Mr. Mendes:

Production manager: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin

First assistant director: Michael Lerman

Second assistant director: Joey Coughlin

Martin Scorsese

“The Irishman”

(Netflix)

Mr. Scorsese’s management team:

Production manager: John A. Machione, Carla Raij

First assistant director: David Webb

Second assistant director: Jeremy Marks

Second second assistant director: Trevor Tavares

Additional second assistant director: Ryan Robert Howard

Location manager: Kip Myers

Quentin Tarantino

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

(Columbia Pictures)

The management team of Mr. Tarantino:

Production manager: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly

First assistant director: William Paul Clark

Second assistant director: Christopher T. Sadler

Second second assistant director: Brendan “Bear” Lee

Additional second assistant directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt

Taika Waititi

“Jojo Rabbit”

(Fox Searchlight images)

The management team of Mr. Waititi:

Production manager: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček

First assistant director: Mark Taylor

Second assistant director: Martina Götthansová

Second second assistant director: Martina Frimelová

Excellent directorial achievements in the first feature film

Mati Diop

“Atlantic”

(Netflix)

Ms. Diops management team:

First assistant director: Vincent Prades

Alma Har’el

“Honey boy”

(Amazon Studios)

Ms. Har’els management team:

Production manager: David Grace

First assistant director: Sean Vawter

Second assistant director: Colin Flaherty

Second second assistant director: Sarah Balboa

Melina Matsoukas

“Queen & Slim”

(Universal Pictures)

The management team of Ms. Matsoukas:

Production Manager: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)

First assistant director: HH Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)

Second assistant director: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles unit)

Second second assistant director: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)

Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz

“The Peanut Butter Hawk”

(Sights on the roadside)

Directorate Team:

Production manager: Manu Gargi

First assistant director: James Grayford

Second assistant director: Dee Jones

Second second assistant director: Michael McKay

Joe Talbot

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

(A24 films)

The management team of Mr. Talbot:

Production manager: Natalie Teter

First assistant director: Hilton J. Day

Second assistant director: Dominic Martin

Second second assistant director: Jeremiah Kelleher

Additional second assistant director: Alex Gilbert

