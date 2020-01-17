advertisement

Could the “Jojo Rabbit” director be the next filmmaker to lead the “Star Wars” franchise?

After the Skywalker saga ended, Disney had to make big decisions about the “Star Wars” franchise. This means finding new talent to lead the new stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter, three-time Oscar-nominated “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi was approached to develop a “Star Wars” film.

Lucasfilm has yet to respond to IndieWire’s comment request. Whatever the status of being “courted” (as THR put it), is anything but an agreement. At this point, however, the possibility is also of great interest: Waititi is not only one of Hollywood’s most valuable directors, but “Star Wars” is also at a creative crossroads that needs a direction.

Back in 2017, Waititi cast shadows on the Star Wars franchise and his interest in ever running one of the films after director Colin Trevorrow directed by The Rise of Skywalker directed by J.J. Abrams and still in theaters. “I’ll be fired within a week,” said Waititi.

Waititi was most recently the director of the eighth episode and the final of season one of Disney’s hugely popular “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian”. This series was created by Jon Favreau, who like Waititi also contributed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2”.

It is unclear whether a Waititi film would have anything to do with the “Star Wars” film that Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Waititi’s close associate with “Thor: Ragnarok”, is currently shooting.

As Chris Lindahl and Kate Erbland wrote last weekend, Star Wars has reached a point of tension:

Lucasfilm executives say they’re moving away from trilogies – but that’s the only successful formula the franchise has ever known. The Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its dominance with a strategy that goes far beyond potentially tired trilogies. Unique superhero stories became a coherent universe that included film, television and a variety of characters. The old expectations of what a franchise can do and what it looks like have been disregarded. Can Star Wars do that too?

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has just passed the $ 1 billion mark worldwide, at a time when the Star Wars cinematic experience is on the verge of a break as Disney and Lucasfilm focus on episodic storytelling focus at Disney +. The director of “The Last Jedi”, Rian Johnson, is reportedly still working on his own film trilogy.

Waititi is currently in the post-production of “Next Goal Wins,” an adaptation of the 2014 British football documentary that follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen as he attempts the daunting task of transforming the American Samoan football team from eternal losers to all-star To make winners. He is also in the award ceremony and is doing the Oscar work for his Fox Searchlight hit “Jojo Rabbit”, which has won six Oscar awards, including “Best Film” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”. Waititi will also direct “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is not yet in production but is expected to be released on November 5, 2021.

