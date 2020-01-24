advertisement

“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José knows how to gain calories. The hip-hop model shared a glimpse of her workout routine and shared another look at how she throws at dinner time.

Key facts: This week, Miss José went to Instagram with pictures of herself putting work, work, work on a step machine.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

It’s CARDIO TIME #teamtahiry which starts late today but I didn’t let myself stop! What is your excuse? MERRY THURSDAY! The week is almost over. Work hard to play hard this weekend! How many train their training today ??? !!!!! COMMENTS BELOW !!!!! LETS GOOOOO #TEAMTAHIRY #Workout #afrolatina #latinaonthemove #nevergiveup #happiness #dreambig JUST CONTINUE! #dontlookback #gymlife #gymfit #workout #mentalhealth #teamtahiry # thisis40

A post shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 23, 2020 at 9:59 am PST

On a related note: Tahiry also took a moment to show fans how much she enjoys eating seafood as a family.

See this post on Instagram

Sitting here by the phone smiling ear to ear as I watch the surprise dinner date videos, I took my mom to @ Holycrabboils… !!! • • She already says that we must return as soon as possible. I promise you that this is one of my most favorite restaurants! If you LOVE seafood, good drinks and a fresh atmosphere, then you definitely want to eat here! In addition, you can exchange your valet parking service at the end of the night with your server! I’m already planning my next trip by typing this… !!! • • #food #foodie #seafoodboil #seafood #dinnerideas #dinnerdate #goodeats #seafoodrestaurants #HolyCrabBoil #Tahiry

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 23, 2020 at 15:52 PST

See this post on Instagram

I promised myself that in 2020, no matter how busy my schedule, I would ALWAYS make time for the people I love the most, and today I kept that promise by surprising my mother with dinner at @ Holycrabboils… !! ! • • The look on his face today was EXTREMELY priceless! She wanted to leave forever! We laughed … talked … and enjoyed INCREDIBLE seafood! It was a perfect day… !!! • #food #foodie #seafoodboil #seafood #dinnerideas #dinnerdate #goodeats #seafoodrestaurants #HolyCrabBoil #Tahiry

A post shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 21, 2020 at 11:47 am PST

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, Tahiry went to Instagram with pictures of herself sweating.

See this post on Instagram

HAPPY SUNDAY WHO GET THEIR DRIVES today?

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 19, 2020 at 10.52 am PST

Before you leave: José also recently went to IG to show his fashion drop.

See this post on Instagram

Be careful not to lend what you need! I’m not talking about money! I’m talking about: YOUR TIME YOUR ENERGY YOUR VIBE

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 19, 2020 at 5:33 p.m. PST

The publication Tahiry Flexes Her Workout Grind + then throws at the dinner date: “This is one of my most favorite restaurants!” Appeared first.

advertisement