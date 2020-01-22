advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane is determined to turn a musician’s dreams into reality. The hip hop veteran continued to encourage unsigned artists to hit him.

Key facts: This week, Guwop went to Instagram to encourage subscribers to report him about the next great artist to explode.

On a related note: A few nights ago, the rap star Asian doll revealed that she had asked Gucci Mane to release her from her label.

I feel like I owe the truth to my fans, so there it is, I asked GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 AT COUPLE DAYS AGO & HE SAID “OKAY” IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST 💯 thank you alamo records / Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I am no longer in my offer. THANKS GOD 💪🏾

– Asian doll (@AsianDaBrattt) January 17, 2020

Wait, there is more: In June 2018, Asian Doll and Gucci announced an unexpected label signing.

Gucci Mane’s 1017 records added a new addition to the list today, announcing that Asian Doll has signed the rap veteran East Atlanta label. Dallas-born MC hopped on Instagram to spread the word to fans, sharing his excitement at being the first female artist signed in 1017. “Words can’t explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me, “she wrote.” He was looking at me, but it takes a real nigga to sign their 1st WOMAN ARTIST EVER. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family. ” (The FADER)

Before you leave: Last week, Gucci contacted Twitter to reveal its intention to guarantee an unsigned artist to a million dollar recording contract.

Who is the hottest unsigned artist now ?? Turn me on, I’m trying to make someone a millionaire, it’s 2020 !! # 1017World

– Gucci Mane (@ gucci1017) January 14, 2020

