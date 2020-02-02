advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Pedro Taduran retained his minimal weight IBF world title after settling for a technical draw against Mexican challenger Daniel Valladares Sunday (time in Manila) at the Jardin Cerveza Expo in Guadalupe, Mexico.

The fight was stopped at the end of four rounds after Valladares suffered a deep cut above his right eyebrow due to an accidental head clash in a sparkling first round in which both fighters fired significant shots.

The judges had 39-37 for Valladares and 38-38 twice.

It was Taduran’s first title defense after receiving the vacant title after a break in round four from compatriot Samuel Salva last September.

Valladares (22-1-1, 11 KOs) took on 23-year-old Taduran (14-2-1, 11 KOs) after winning their last 11 fights.

