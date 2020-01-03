advertisement

Bushfires are raging across Australia, New South Wales and Victoria states among the injured.

Nick Kirgiose, who has said that the summer will pay 200 Australian dollars for each gift to her, promised to attend.

advertisement

Tennis Australia (TA) said participating players for the AO Rally Relief Fund, should be playing at Rod Laver Arena to lead up to the Australian Open, to be revealed in the coming days.

“It’s unfortunate to see the devastation of the bushfires being wreaking across the country, and to see the suffering of so many people and communities,” TA chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“The Aces for Bushfire Relief Initiative enables the tennis community to galvanize our sport to support and raise the necessary funds to help those in need.

“We closely cooperate with the best players and we had a great response already, many of them want to help this incredibly important cause.

“We look forward to providing a wonderful evening of tennis and entertainment so that we can raise as much money as possible to get out of the campfire.”

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter-. “Proud of @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen for helping those who have been affected by the fires. I will be there Wednesday, no question.

“Come out, show support, however you can, please.”

I am proud @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen commitment to helping those affected by the fires. I’ll be there on Wednesday no doubt. Come out, show support, however you can, please.

🙏🏽❤️ 🇦🇺 🎾 # Rally4Relief

Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 3 January 2020

TA has already made a donation of 100 Australian dollars for each ace served in the ATP Cup and will donate one million Australian dollars to assist communities in repairing and rebuilding tennis facilities damaged by bushfires.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement